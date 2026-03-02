Scientists Drill 523 Meters Through Antarctic Ice, Uncovering 23 Million Years of Climate Secrets

Deep beneath Antarctica’s ice, scientists have uncovered a geological archive that could reshape predictions of future sea-level rise.

Working roughly 700 kilometers from the closest Antarctic research stations, the team drilled through 523 meters of solid ice at Crary Ice Rise, located along the edge of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. Beneath the ice, they recovered a 228-meter-long core made up of layered mud and rock. These sediments preserve a long record of environmental change during earlier warm phases in Earth’s history, offering crucial evidence for estimating how quickly ice in the region could melt as the planet warms.

If the West Antarctic Ice Sheet were to collapse entirely, scientists estimate that global sea levels would climb by four to five meters. Until now, predictions about how the ice sheet might react to additional warming have relied largely on satellite data and sediment records gathered near the ice margin, beneath floating ice shelves, within sea ice, and across the Ross Sea and Southern Ocean.

The newly recovered core was drilled as part of the international SWAIS2C project (Sensitivity of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet to 2°C). It was collected at Crary Ice Rise, an ice dome anchored at the inner edge of the Ross Ice Shelf. Unlike previous records, this core provides direct and detailed evidence of how the ice sheet’s margin behaved during earlier warm intervals.

23 Million Years of Climate History Above 2°C

“This record will give us critical insights about how the West Antarctic Ice Sheet and Ross Ice Shelf is likely to respond to temperatures above 2°C. Initial indications are that the layers of sediment in the core span the past 23 million years, including time periods when Earth’s global average temperatures were significantly higher than 2°C above pre-industrial,” says SWAIS2C Co-Chief Scientist Huw Horgan of Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington, ETH Zurich, and WSL.

Initial age estimates were made at the drilling site by identifying microscopic fossils from marine organisms preserved in several sediment layers. Researchers from 10 countries involved in the SWAIS2C project will now carry out more detailed analyses to confirm and refine the timeline.

As drilling progressed deeper below the ice sheet, the team extracted sections of core measuring up to three meters at a time. The sediments showed remarkable diversity, ranging from fine mud to compact gravel containing larger embedded rocks.

“We saw a lot of variability. Some of the sediment was typical of deposits that occur under an ice sheet like we have at Crary Ice Rise today. But we also saw material that’s more typical of an open ocean, an ice shelf floating over ocean, or an ice-shelf margin with icebergs calving off,” says Co-Chief Scientist Molly Patterson, Professor of Geology at Binghamton University, USA.

Evidence of Past Ice Retreat and Open Ocean Conditions

Fragments of shells and the remains of light-dependent marine organisms indicate that the area was once covered by open ocean rather than ice. Scientists have long suspected that this region experienced earlier periods of open water, suggesting partial or even complete retreat of the Ross Ice Shelf and the possible collapse of parts of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

Pinpointing exactly when these retreats occurred, and identifying the environmental conditions that triggered them, is now a primary goal for the SWAIS2C research team, according to Patterson.

Antarctic Frontier Science: Deep Drilling Breakthrough

Recovering the sediment core represents both a scientific milestone and a major engineering accomplishment. The 29-member team of scientists, drillers, engineers, and polar specialists faced significant uncertainty from the outset. Two previous drilling attempts had failed due to technical difficulties. The challenge was considerable, as no project had previously extracted such a deep geological record from beneath an ice sheet at such a remote location.

“To our knowledge, the longest sediment cores previously drilled under an ice sheet are less than ten meters. We exceeded our target of 200 meters. This is Antarctic frontier science,” says Patterson.

The team operated continuously in rotating shifts, using a specially built drilling system. They first melted a 523 m deep hole through the ice with a hot water drill. More than 1300 m of ‘riser’ and ‘drill string’ pipe was then lowered to reach the sediment below. Each recovered section of core was carefully logged, photographed, x-rayed, and sampled for further study.

From Breakthrough Core Recovery to Future Antarctic Drilling Missions

“It was a great feeling when that first core came up, but then you start worrying about the next core and the next core after that. So, it’s stressful right up until the end. We’re thrilled to have learned from our previous challenges and to have successfully retrieved this geological record that will help the world prepare for the impacts of climate change,” says Horgan.

Looking ahead, the team plans to build on this success. “Our multi-disciplinary international team is already collaborating to unravel the climate secrets hidden in the core. With our drilling system having been put to the test under these tough Antarctic conditions and passing with flying colors, we’re looking ahead to plan future drilling to continue our mission to learn more about the sensitivity of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet to global warming,” says Horgan.

Reference: “Sensitivity of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet to +2 °C (SWAIS 2C)” by Molly O. Patterson, Richard H. Levy, Denise K. Kulhanek, Tina van de Flierdt, Huw Horgan, Gavin B. Dunbar, Timothy R. Naish, Jeanine Ash, Alex Pyne, Darcy Mandeno, Paul Winberry, David M. Harwood, Fabio Florindo, Francisco J. Jimenez-Espejo, Andreas Läufer, Kyu-Cheul Yoo, Osamu Seki, Paolo Stocchi, Johann P. Klages, Jae Il Lee, Florence Colleoni, Yusuke Suganuma, Edward Gasson, Christian Ohneiser, José-Abel Flores, David Try, Rachel Kirkman, Daleen Koch and the SWAIS 2C Science Team, 25 February 2022, Scientific Drilling.

DOI: 10.5194/sd-30-101-2022

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