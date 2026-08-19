Scientists Find Just 3 Minutes of Sprinting Can Transform Blood Chemistry

A few minutes of sprinting triggered a much larger immediate molecular response than prolonged moderate exercise and altered proteins linked to better metabolic health.

Just three minutes of intense sprinting can produce molecular changes in the bloodstream that look very different from those seen after much longer periods of moderate exercise.

Researchers at Rockefeller compared several exercise intensities and found that six 30-second, all-out sprints changed nearly one quarter of the proteins they measured immediately after exercise. By comparison, 90 minutes of continuous moderate cycling affected fewer than one quarter of one percent. Moderate treadmill running altered more proteins than cycling, but still far fewer than sprinting.

Sprinting rapidly reshapes blood chemistry

The effects extended well beyond proteins. Sprinting changed more than 200 metabolites and produced an immediate rise in proteins involved in blood vessel growth, tissue remodeling, and hormonal signaling.

Some appeared to reach the bloodstream through ectodomain shedding, a rapid signaling process in which portions of proteins already positioned on cell surfaces are cut away and released into circulation rather than being newly produced. Human fat cells exposed to blood collected after the sprints also showed widespread shifts in gene activity affecting fuel processing, hormone responses, and nutrient sensing.

Moderate exercise produced a smaller and slower molecular response. A substantial wave of fatty acids and proteins originating from the liver, which commonly appear as the body responds to the demands of endurance exercise, did not emerge in the blood until three hours later. Human fat cells exposed to blood taken after moderate cycling showed only modest changes in gene activity.

Sprint-responsive proteins track better health

The researchers next compared proteins affected by exercise with health information from more than 53,000 participants in the UK Biobank. Many of those proteins were associated with lower risks of cardiovascular and metabolic disease. The pattern was especially strong for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other metabolic disorders. Of 33 proteins associated with lower risk, sprinting altered 32, while moderate exercise changed only three. More than one quarter of the proteins were also associated with slower biological aging.

“What’s exciting here is that just a few minutes of intense exercise can trigger a significant molecular response,” says Paul Cohen. “And we still see it after eight weeks of training, which tells us this response isn’t simply a product of the body struggling to keep up with unfamiliar stress. It may be that the responses we observed are intrinsic to intense exercise.”

“It’s well appreciated that different intensities of exercise stimulate distinct body-wide adaptations,” notes Luke Olsen, the postdoctoral fellow who conducted the studies. “However, the molecular mechanisms linking these intensity-dependent adaptations have remained largely elusive. Our work suggests that exerkines–proteins and metabolites released into the bloodstream following exercise–are highly sensitive to exercise intensity and may be the key mediators of the health-promoting effects of short bursts of vigorous exercise.”

Reference: “Exercise intensity modulates interorgan communication and is associated with cardiometabolic health outcomes in humans” by Luke Olsen, Javier Botella, Douglas Barrows, Ethan Romero, Kaitlyn Baird, Mutsumi Katayama, Ece Kilic, Christopher Peralta, Nadège Zanou, Henry Sanford, Laurie Farrell, Christopher L. Axelrod, Kaja Plucińska, Jeanne Walker, Lu Yan, Katie Fredrickson, Olivier Pourquie, Jeremy M. Robbins, Ekaterina V. Vinogradova, Henrik Molina, Nicolas Place, John P. Kirwan, Juleen R. Zierath, Anna Krook, Robert E. Gerszten, David J. Bishop and Paul Cohen, 13 August 2026, Cell Reports Medicine.

DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2026.102988

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