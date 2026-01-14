Scientists Have Discovered a Universal Rule That Shackles Evolution

A single thermal performance curve applies across life, from bacteria to animals. Species differ in optimal temperatures, but not in the fundamental shape of their response to heat.

Researchers at Trinity College Dublin have identified what they describe as a “universal thermal performance curve” (UTPC) that appears to govern how all species respond to changes in temperature. According to the scientists, this shared pattern effectively “shackles evolution,” since no known organism has escaped the fundamental limits the curve places on how temperature influences biological performance.

Temperature affects every form of life, but the UTPC brings together tens of thousands of previously separate curves used to describe performance across different species.

The same underlying relationship applies regardless of what is being measured, whether it is a lizard running on a treadmill, a shark swimming in open water, or the rate at which bacterial cells divide, showing that a single rule links temperature and performance across the living world.

Why warming helps, then harms

Crucially, the new UTPC shows that as all organisms warm:

As organisms heat up, their performance rises gradually until it reaches an optimal point (where performance is highest).

Once temperatures climb beyond this optimum, performance drops off rapidly.

This sharp decline at higher temperatures means that overheating poses serious risks, including physiological breakdown or death.

A key implication of the research, recently published in the international journal PNAS, is that species may have less flexibility to adjust to global climate change than previously thought, especially as temperatures continue to rise in most regions.



From lizards running on a treadmill, to sharks swimming in the ocean, and cell division rates in bacteria, the universal thermal performance curve applies to all species and dictates how they respond to temperature change. Once things get too hot, performance tails off rapidly. Data collapse, and models converge onto this Universal Thermal Performance Curve (UTPC), which only requires optimal and critical temperatures as parameters. Credit: Prof. Andrew Jackson, Trinity College Dublin

Evolution can shift, not escape

Andrew Jackson, Professor in Zoology in Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences, and co-author, said: “Across thousands of species and almost all groups of life including bacteria, plants, reptiles, fish, and insects, the shape of the curve that describes how performance changes with temperature is very similar. However, different species have very different optimal temperatures, ranging from 5 °C to 100 °C (41 °F to 212 °F), and their performance can vary a lot depending on the measure of performance being observed and the species in question.”

“That has led to countless variations on models being proposed to explain these differences. What we have shown here is that all the different curves are in fact the same exact curve, just stretched and shifted over different temperatures. And what’s more, we have shown that the optimal temperature and the critical maximum temperature at which death occurs are inextricably linked.”

“Whatever the species, it simply must have a smaller temperature range at which life is viable once temperatures shift above the optimum.”

A benchmark for a warming world

Senior author, Dr. Nicholas Payne, from Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences, added: “These results have sprung forward from an in-depth analysis of over 2,500 different thermal performance curves, which comprise a tremendous variety of different performance measures for a similarly tremendous variety of different species – from bacteria to plants, and from lizards to insects.”

“This means the pattern holds for species in all major groups that have diverged massively as the tree of life has grown throughout billions of years of evolution. Despite this rich diversity of life, our study shows basically all life forms remain remarkably constrained by this ‘rule’ on how temperature influences their ability to function. The best evolution has managed is to move this curve around – life hasn’t found a way to deviate from this one very specific thermal performance shape.”

“The next step is to use this model as something of a benchmark to see if there are any species or systems we can find that may, subtly, break away from this pattern. If we find any, we will be excited to ask why and how they do it – especially given forecasts of how our climate is likely to keep warming in the next decades.”

Reference: “A universal thermal performance curve arises in biology and ecology” by Jean-François Arnoldi, Andrew L. Jackson, Ignacio Peralta-Maraver and Nicholas L. Payne, 22 October 2025, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2513099122

This work was supported by Research Ireland and a Marie Sklodowska-Curie Postdoctoral Fellow grant.

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