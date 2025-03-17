Scientists Just Found the Secret Difference Between Human and Primate Brains

Researchers discovered uniquely human neuroanatomical features in a study comparing human brains to macaque and chimpanzee brains.
A groundbreaking study reveals that what makes humans unique isn’t just intelligence but also emotional and social cognition. Comparing brain scans of humans, chimpanzees, and macaques, researchers found that key brain connections related to emotions and social interactions are distinctly human, highlighting the deep-rooted role of relationships in human evolution.
What Makes the Human Brain Unique?
Scientists have long believed that what sets humans apart from other primates lies in the prefrontal cortex, the region of the brain responsible for decision-making, reasoning, planning, and attention. However, new research published today (March 17) in JNeurosci provides a clearer picture of how the human brain has evolved beyond its primate relatives. The study, led by Rogier Mars of the University of Oxford and Katherine Bryant of Aix-Marseille University, explores key differences in brain organization that make humans unique from other primates.
Expanding Comparisons Beyond Macaques
Typically, studies comparing human and primate brains focus on macaques. This research, however, took a broader approach by also examining chimpanzees, our closest living relatives. Importantly, the chimpanzee brain scans used in the study came from a publicly available research archive and were collected before the 2015 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Institutes of Health regulations on chimpanzee research.
Emotional and Social Connections in the Brain
The findings revealed that in addition to differences in the prefrontal cortex, humans have distinct brain connections related to emotional regulation, social cognition, and language processing. These differences were especially pronounced when comparing human and chimpanzee brains.
The researchers suggest that beyond advanced reasoning skills, human evolution may have been driven by the development of unique emotional and social behaviors – traits that further separate us from other primates.
Reference: “Connectivity profile and function of uniquely human cortical areas” by Katherine L. Bryant, Julia Camilleri, Shaun Warrington, Guilherme Blazquez Freches, Stamatios N. Sotiropoulos, Saad Jbabdi, Simon Eickhoff and Rogier B. Mars, 16 March 2025, Journal of Neuroscience.
DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2017-24.2025
Humans are primates.
Kingdom – Animalia
Phylum – Vertebrata
Class – Mammalia
Order – Primata
Family – Homidiae
Genus – Homo
Species – Sapiens
Hominidiae
The epigenome and its actions, called epigenetics, adapt to changed environments, diets, or threats. It’s not evolution. Epigenetics is standard in all life; thus, it has the signature of intelligent design—not Godless evolving.
Evolution is a misrepresentation of these epigenome-derived adaptations called ‘microevolution.’ Then, EFFECTS from mutations are called ‘microevolution,’ too. This two-pronged wrong precept is piggybacked on the macroevolution wrong concepts. It’s all a mind construct.
It’s all sleight of hand. Smoke and mirrors.
This post provides actual science-specific reasoning for why evolution is NOT happening.
And Earth is what, 6,000 years old? And a snake fooled the first woman to take a bite from his apple? Nursery rhymes. Fiction. The products of some prehistoric peoplesv fertile imaginations.
Darrell, the word translated from ancient Hebrew as “day” in English also means an indefinite period of time and could more accurately be translated as “epoch”. What else don’t you know?
Genesis is not a treatise on prehistory as we understand such a thing today, Darrell. That ancient book does have something in common with all great works of fiction, however. It teaches deep transcendent truths that aren’t apparent to those who have only a surface view of things, i.e., wisdom.
I’m always amazed at what sorts of exceedingly simple nursery rhymes you atheists will swallow, Darrell. You remind me of the visitors to a ruined Earth in a science fiction tale of visitors to a ruined Earth who after ruling out all alternative explanations they considered plausible, concluded that porcelain toilets were shrines to an unknown god.
The Hebrew word “yom” means a day as in a 24 hour period. It can also refer to the sunrise to sunset part of a 24 hour period and it can be used the way we do when we say “my dad had that record back in the day”. It does not refer to an epoch or anything like that. In all of the 2300+ times the word “yom” is used in the old testament it is used to mean a 24 hour period. The exception to this is Daniel 8:26 where it is used to represent a long time in the future ” . . . for it refers to many days from now” Anything else you would like me to clarify for you?
Your word salad nonsense and the resulting conclusions result in truth viewed from a distorted perception.
I believe in intelligent design and evolution. I understand that spiritual narratives devised for ethnic branding and population management by sociopathic kings of yore and constructed by compromised philosophers are counterintuitive from a scientific viewpoint having been constructed in the deep past when understanding of our universe was minimal from the perspective of today’s database of knowledge.
At the heart of those flawed religious narratives are certain key philosophical building blocks fundamentally incorporated into the various modern pseudo-religious ethnically branded national and transnational glorified social clubs that are present as a transparency template those narratives are framed around.
In short plain English, we need a new science-based religion that retain real ancient wisdom and discarding those tired narratives.
I have faith. I believe we have free will and our choices made in life matter very much. I believe The General Oversight Director is watching and maintaining us and can guide us personally if we have the faith to listen intently to that genderless entity. I believe ongoing creation is driven by the mystery method, and I believe that is reflected in the ongoing process of evolution.
R-tard detected
‘Your word salad nonsense and the resulting conclusions’ are ridiculous. There is no “ancient wisdom”, people 2,000+ years ago knew essentially nothing about how the world around them worked. They could domestic and breed wild animals and plants, but had no clue why they made progress. Your’s is a false, romanticized view of history. Science is science.
They should be looking at the social emotional intelligence of Newfoundland dogs, not chimps
can’t imagine writing & publishing these articles and then getting all these insane comments from so many..
dark age peasants. apparently.