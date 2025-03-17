Scientists Just Found the Secret Difference Between Human and Primate Brains

Researchers discovered uniquely human neuroanatomical features in a study comparing human brains to macaque and chimpanzee brains.

A groundbreaking study reveals that what makes humans unique isn’t just intelligence but also emotional and social cognition. Comparing brain scans of humans, chimpanzees, and macaques, researchers found that key brain connections related to emotions and social interactions are distinctly human, highlighting the deep-rooted role of relationships in human evolution.

What Makes the Human Brain Unique?

Scientists have long believed that what sets humans apart from other primates lies in the prefrontal cortex, the region of the brain responsible for decision-making, reasoning, planning, and attention. However, new research published today (March 17) in JNeurosci provides a clearer picture of how the human brain has evolved beyond its primate relatives. The study, led by Rogier Mars of the University of Oxford and Katherine Bryant of Aix-Marseille University, explores key differences in brain organization that make humans unique from other primates.

Expanding Comparisons Beyond Macaques

Typically, studies comparing human and primate brains focus on macaques. This research, however, took a broader approach by also examining chimpanzees, our closest living relatives. Importantly, the chimpanzee brain scans used in the study came from a publicly available research archive and were collected before the 2015 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Institutes of Health regulations on chimpanzee research.

Emotional and Social Connections in the Brain

The findings revealed that in addition to differences in the prefrontal cortex, humans have distinct brain connections related to emotional regulation, social cognition, and language processing. These differences were especially pronounced when comparing human and chimpanzee brains.

The researchers suggest that beyond advanced reasoning skills, human evolution may have been driven by the development of unique emotional and social behaviors – traits that further separate us from other primates.

Reference: “Connectivity profile and function of uniquely human cortical areas” by Katherine L. Bryant, Julia Camilleri, Shaun Warrington, Guilherme Blazquez Freches, Stamatios N. Sotiropoulos, Saad Jbabdi, Simon Eickhoff and Rogier B. Mars, 16 March 2025, Journal of Neuroscience.

DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2017-24.2025

