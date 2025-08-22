Scientists Just Solved a 70-Year-Old Earthquake Mystery

In 1954, a mysterious earthquake rattled Northern California near Humboldt Bay, puzzling scientists for decades.

A new investigation now suggests it originated not in the usual Gorda Plate faults but on the Cascadia subduction interface—the same fault capable of producing a massive magnitude 9 quake like the one in 1700.

Unearthing a Seismic Mystery

What lies beneath Fickle Hill in Northern California? The ground there may hold the explanation for an earthquake mystery that has puzzled scientists for nearly seventy years.

For decades, the cause of the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck near Humboldt Bay on December 21, 1954, remained uncertain. A recent study now points to an unexpected culprit: the Cascadia subduction interface.

Writing in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America, researchers describe how they pieced together the evidence. Their work relied on a mix of old paper archives, modern analytical tools and models, and the memories of people who experienced the quake firsthand.

The Triple Junction: America’s Most Seismic Corner

This part of coastal northern California is no stranger to earthquakes. It is home to the Mendocino Triple Junction, where three major tectonic plates—the Pacific, the Gorda, and the North American—converge. The region is recognized as the most earthquake-prone area in the continental United States.

Yet the 1954 quake did not fit the usual pattern. Its location, size, and level of shaking make it stand out. Historically, large quakes in this region tend to originate within the Gorda Plate, either offshore or in the section that plunges beneath the North American Plate. In contrast, no significant quakes have been recorded on the mapped surface faults of the North American Plate itself, even though those faults are known to be active.

Peggy Hellweg, a retired seismologist from the University of California, Berkeley’s Seismological Laboratory, and her colleagues determined that the event was a thrust earthquake about 11 kilometers beneath Fickle Hill, just east of Arcata. Taken together, the evidence suggests that the quake most likely originated on the Cascadia subduction interface.

Cascadia’s Hidden Power

The Cascadia Subduction Zone along the Pacific Northwest coast looms large in the scientific and public minds, as it has the potential to generate great earthquakes. The magnitude 9.0 Cascadia earthquake in 1700 drowned forests, sunk coastlines by six feet, and led to a massive tsunami that caused damage as far away as Japan.

The Fickle Hill earthquake could help answer questions that seismologists have been working diligently to solve: Does the Cascadia subduction interface only rupture in large, 1700-style earthquakes? Does the entire interface always rupture, or can smaller parts of it rupture on their own?

There’s only one other large recorded earthquake in the area—the 1992 magnitude 7.2 Cape Mendocino event—that may have its origins on the subduction interface, said Hellweg.

“And then we have the big one from 1700 when it was the entire fault,” she said. “But we really don’t know of any earthquakes that we’ve measured with instruments that were on the interface. And people have postulated that it is locked and nothing’s going to happen until the next big one comes.”

Cascadia’s Eerie Quiet

“Cascadia is really unusual in that in the instrumental era, it has been eerily quiet,” said Lori Dengler, a retired seismologist from Cal Poly Humboldt and one of the study’s co-authors. “We don’t have smaller earthquakes, and that’s not something you usually see in subduction zones.”

In Humboldt County, Dengler added, there’s the question of whether mapped faults in the overlying North American plate that are related to the subduction interface “rupture on their own or do they only rupture as part of a megathrust event? It looks like this is a little patch on the megathrust that did rupture. So this is really new in terms of our understanding of how Cascadia works.”

Revisiting a 70-Year-Old Enigma

Hellweg and colleagues spent three years revisiting the enigma of the 1954 event, which has gone by many names over the years. They analyzed published earthquake catalogs, unpublished data from the Berkeley archives and newly identified data from accelerometers that were operated at the time of the earthquake by the United States Coast and Geodetic Survey (USCGS).

Along the way, Hellweg recruited colleagues to contribute their expertise in locating and digitizing records, creating a probability cloud for the earthquake’s hypocenter using modern software, and determining a mechanism for the earthquake.

Preserving Scientific Memory

It was especially helpful to find records of how these data were collected, including how the relevant stations and instruments operated, and what calculations were made with these data throughout the years, Hellweg said, noting the importance of preserving those types of records.

“Even when we think about our modern data collection, and what we preserve, we need to think about it in terms of somebody who in 50 years might want to go back and look at it,” she said. “The metadata are really important.”

Shaking Memories and Eyewitness Accounts

The researchers also revisited estimates of the earthquake’s intensity, with the help of reports that detailed damaging and felt shaking that had been gathered by the USCGS, newspaper archives, photos, maps of damage to the water supply for the nearby town of Eureka, and newly collected eyewitness accounts.

As part of the study, the researchers placed a call for earthquake stories in local newspapers and Facebook groups. Stories came in from people who were children when the earthquake happened 71 years ago, but they had remarkably consistent memories of sloshing bathtubs, toppling chimneys, and rolling ground that allowed Hellweg and colleagues to estimate the earthquake’s intensity.

Childhood Memories of Rolling Ground

One 11-year-old girl was riding her bicycle with a friend when they felt the shaking, and the two of them immediately dropped to the ground and covered their heads, doing what they had been taught in their school’s atomic bomb drills.

She remembers rolling ground, toppling chimneys, and sparking power lines, but one of the images that stuck with her was the unheard-of sight (in 1954) of a woman coming out of her home with her hair still in curlers.

Reference: “Revisiting an Enigma on California’s North Coast: The Mw 6.5 Fickle Hill Earthquake of 21 December 1954” by Margaret Hellweg, Thomas A. Lee, Douglas S. Dreger, Anthony Lomax, Lijam Hagos, Hamid Haddadi, Robert C. McPherson, Lori Dengler, Susan E. Hough and Jason R. Patton, 19 August 2025, Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America.

DOI: 10.1785/0120250080

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