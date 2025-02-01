Scientists Reveal How Hobbies Can Help You Succeed at Work

Research emphasizes the advantages of incorporating professional development into leisure activities while cautioning against the importance of maintaining balance.

Can your favorite hobbies give you a career boost? A new study in the INFORMS journal Organization Science examines “leisure-work synergizing,” a strategy that blends professional growth with leisure activities. The research suggests this approach can enhance career success while enriching personal life—but only when used in moderation.

“We found that employees who intentionally integrate professional growth into their free time – like listening to leadership podcasts, watching TED Talks, or reading engaging business books – report feeling more confident, motivated, and capable at work,” says Kate Zipay, one of the study authors and professor at Purdue University. “This innovative approach allows individuals to build skills and thrive professionally without sacrificing the enjoyment of leisure activities.”

Potential Challenges of Leisure-Work Synergizing

The study, “Have Your Cake and Eat It Too? Understanding Leisure-Work Synergizing and Its Impact on Employee Thriving,” also highlights potential challenges. For employees who prefer strict boundaries between work and personal life, blending the two may feel overwhelming and lead to fatigue.

“Employees who prefer a clear separation between work and personal life might struggle with this approach, highlighting the importance of tailoring the practice to individual preferences,” says Zipay.

For others, leisure-work synergizing offers a way to make downtime more fulfilling while advancing professional goals. “This isn’t about making your free time feel like work,” says Zipay. “It’s about leveraging activities you already love in a way that fuels your professional growth. Done right, it’s a game-changer for employees and employers alike.”

Zipay and co-author Jessica Rodell, professor at the University of Georgia, emphasize that these insights have far-reaching implications. As more employees seek ways to balance demanding careers with meaningful personal lives, leisure-work synergizing offers a fresh, practical solution. Employers can also use these findings to support skill development and employee well-being, creating a win-win for both sides.

Reference: “Have Your Cake and Eat It Too? Understanding Leisure-Work Synergizing and Its Impact on Employee Thriving” by Kate P. Zipay and Jessica Rodell, 26 December 2024, Organization Science.

DOI: 10.1287/orsc.2021.15472

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