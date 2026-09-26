Scientists Reveal What Workout Recovery Techniques Actually Work

Ice baths, massage, compression gear, and supplements promise faster recovery, but the science shows that feeling less sore does not always mean your muscles have actually recovered.

An ice bath may help sore muscles feel better after a hard workout, but using one too often could come with a trade-off. Less soreness now may also mean fewer of the muscle-building adaptations triggered by exercise.

Cold-water immersion, which typically involves sitting in water below 15°C (59°F), has become increasingly popular among recreational gym-goers. Once associated mainly with elite athletes, recovery methods such as ice baths, compression garments, massage, and supplements are now widely promoted through professional sports and social media.

The appeal is easy to understand. Muscle soreness can set in hours after a difficult workout and linger for days, sometimes making ordinary movements uncomfortable. That has led many people to look for ways to recover faster.

But feeling better sooner does not necessarily mean getting better long-term results from training.

Ice baths can reduce inflammation after exercise, and research suggests this may ease muscle soreness and help restore muscle function over the following 24 hours. That can be useful when someone needs to perform again soon.

Inflammation, however, is not simply an unwanted consequence of exercise. It is also part of the process that helps the body adapt to training and build muscle.

Regularly reducing that response with cold-water immersion may interfere with some of those adaptations. Research has found that frequent use of ice baths after resistance exercise can limit some of the long-term benefits of training.

That means the value of an ice bath may depend on the goal. When rapid recovery is especially important, such as when an athlete needs to compete or train again within a short period, cold-water immersion may be useful. But for someone mainly trying to build muscle over time, using an ice bath after every workout could work against some of those training adaptations.

The growing recovery industry offers plenty of ways to make the hours after exercise more comfortable. Ice baths show why those promises deserve a closer look. A recovery method that reduces soreness in the short term may not always support the same goals over the long term.

Compression helps soreness more than function

Compression garments are commonly worn after exercise to speed recovery. The idea is that the external pressure they apply supports circulation, enhances blood flow to the muscles, and reduces swelling.

But while compression garments might make you think they’re helping as they reduce soreness, evidence showing they actually improve muscle recovery is generally less convincing.

A study from 2022 put them to the test. One group was given compression garments; the other group was given a placebo tablet that they were told was equally as effective as compression.

The compression garments were shown to improve circulation and muscle blood flow, while the placebo had no effect on these measures. This suggests the effects of compression garments on recovery are physiological and aren’t simply due to expectation or perception.

However, whether these changes meaningfully improve performance is less clear. Although emerging evidence suggests compression garments genuinely affect some markers of recovery, this is unlikely to directly restore muscle function.

So, compression garments may mainly help because they make you feel better recovered.

Massage helps soreness more than performance

Massage is one of the few recovery interventions with relatively consistent scientific support. It can reduce soreness and improve perceived recovery after exercise.

It’s not currently clear what mechanisms actually trigger the recovery benefits of massage. But it could be due to the fact that massage reduces muscle stiffness, improves circulation, and boosts relaxation.

But although athletes feel less sore and perceptions of recovery are improved after a massage, objective measures of performance and muscle function are modest and inconsistent.

Massage might ease the discomfort of training, but don’t expect miraculous performance restoration.

Recovery supplements deliver mixed results

The nutrition supplement market is a big business, with hundreds of brightly colored recovery drinks and capsules promising reduced soreness and faster recovery. But not all supplements are created equal. Some appear to confer small benefits, while some come with hype that science doesn’t back up.

Whey protein, for instance, is a well-researched supplement. Rich in amino acids (the building blocks of protein), it stimulates muscle protein synthesis—the process which helps your muscles grow. Whey protein is shown to have small-to-moderate benefits for muscle recovery—but evidence that it can alleviate soreness is inconsistent.

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) are widely used supplements that typically contain a mixture of the amino acids leucine, isoleucine, and valine. BCAAs are popular because it’s believed the leucine they contain switches on protein synthesis.

Yet despite their popularity, BCAAs appear less effective than complete protein sources for muscle recovery. This is because muscle repair requires all essential amino acids—not just the ones found in BCAAs. Food sources such as chicken, beef, salmon, and tofu contain all the essential amino acids.

Tart cherry juice is a relatively new supplement in the fitness world. It’s rich in polyphenols—plant compounds that are said to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant (reducing or preventing cell damage) effects. It’s for these reasons that tart cherry juice is thought to help reduce muscle damage and soreness.

Although this is still an emerging area of research, evidence suggests these compounds have small-to-moderate effects on reducing soreness after workouts and may also help restore muscular strength and power.

Omega-3 (fish oil) supplements are often championed as a way to reduce inflammation and accelerate recovery after exercise. While some research suggests they can modestly reduce muscle soreness and help preserve muscle function after strenuous exercise, results are far from consistent. As such, omega-3 supplements are unlikely to vastly improve recovery.

Importantly, all of these nutrients can be obtained from a healthy, balanced diet. Science also shows that it’s better to get these nutrients from whole foods over expensive supplements, as whole foods provide other important nutrients that may interact synergistically to support health.

Sleep and nutrition remain the foundation

Popular recovery techniques might have small benefits for reducing feelings of soreness, but they don’t actually tend to restore muscle function all that much. Instead, the strongest evidence for good recovery comes from the basics:

Prioritize sleep: Aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night to give your body enough time to recover and adapt to training. Fuel your recovery: Get 20 to 40 grams of protein after exercise to support muscle repair, along with enough carbohydrates to restore the energy used during exercise. Train smart: Follow a well-structured training plan that gives your body time to recover. Include rest days between demanding sessions, gradually increase the challenge over time, and use easier workouts when needed.

So, perhaps the biggest lesson here is that recovery cannot be bottled and sold.

Adapted from an article originally published in The Conversation.

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