Scientists Say a Major Quantum Computing Breakthrough Was Not What It Seemed

Replication is a cornerstone of science, yet even in the natural sciences, attempts to reproduce results do not always succeed.

Quantum computing promises machines that can solve certain problems far beyond today’s computers, but it faces a stubborn obstacle: quantum information is extremely fragile. One proposed solution is topological quantum computing, a still hypothetical approach that aims to store and process quantum information in a way that is naturally protected from many kinds of errors. That idea has helped drive intense interest in “topological” effects that might appear in tiny superconducting or semiconducting devices.

A research team led by Sergey Frolov, a physics professor at the University of Pittsburgh, together with collaborators from Minnesota and Grenoble, conducted a series of replication studies in this field. Their work reexamined experiments that claimed to observe topological effects in nanoscale devices, findings that had been described as meaningful progress toward topological quantum computing.

Replication Studies Challenge Earlier Claims

Across their replication efforts, the researchers consistently found that data resembling those earlier claims could be explained in other, more ordinary ways. Even though the original studies had been framed as advances for quantum computing and published in leading scientific journals, the follow-up papers that tested those claims struggled to get through editors at the same journals.

The reasons offered included the idea that replications were not considered novel, and that after a couple of years the field had moved on. The team countered that careful replications take significant time and effort, particularly when experiments require specialized equipment and major resources, and that work with important implications should not become outdated within just a few years.

A Combined Paper and Two Main Goals

To make the case more clearly, the scientists combined several replication attempts in topological quantum computing into one paper. They had two main goals. First, they wanted to show that even striking signals that appear to match a major breakthrough can arise from other causes, especially when larger and more complete datasets are examined. Second, they proposed changes to research and peer review that could make experimental conclusions more dependable, including sharing more of the underlying data and openly discussing alternative explanations.

The broader concern connects to how progress often happens in condensed matter physics. Theory and experiment can reinforce each other and accelerate discovery, but experiments shaped by strong theoretical expectations can also be vulnerable to confirmation bias.

In their analysis, Frolov and colleagues reviewed four cases in topological physics where the hunt for a single decisive experimental marker, described as “the smoking gun,” contributed to mistaken conclusions. They argue that researchers should explore parameter space more exhaustively, release comprehensive datasets, and be transparent about the total volume of measurements so that apparent “smoking gun” signals can be evaluated against competing explanations.

Acceptance of these points did not come quickly. The paper spent a record two years in peer and editorial review after being submitted in September 2023.

Reference: “Data sharing helps avoid “smoking gun” claims of topological milestones” by S. M. Frolov, P. Zhang, B. Zhang, Y. Jiang, S. Byard, S. R. Mudi, J. Chen, A.-H. Chen, M. Hocevar, M. Gupta, C. Riggert and V. S. Pribiag, 8 January 2026, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.adk9181

Funding: Basic Energy Sciences, U.S. National Science Foundation, U.S. National Science Foundation, France National Research Agency, Office of Naval Research, Army Research Office, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique

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