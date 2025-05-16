Scientists Sound Alarm: Global Omega-3 Shortage Threatens Millions

A new study has found that a deficiency in omega-3 fatty acids is linked to an increase in overall health risks.

Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids are essential for human health, but the body cannot produce sufficient amounts on its own. These nutrients must be obtained through diet or supplements.

However, new research from Case Western Reserve University indicates that environmental challenges have contributed to a global shortage of omega-3s.

That’s concerning because “this has serious and widespread health implications,” said Timothy Ciesielski, a research scientist in the Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences at Case Western Reserve’s School of Medicine, who led the study.

“Our current food systems are not providing enough uncontaminated omega-3,” he said, “and our access is expected to decrease in the near future.”

Why Omega-3s Matter

Omega-3s, which, are mainly found in fish and plants, help cells in the body function, especially in the eyes and brain. The nutrients also provide the body with energy and support healthy cardiovascular and endocrine systems.

The team of researchers, led by Ciesiekski, discovered 85% of the world’s population doesn’t get enough omega-3 in their diets. The shortage is due in part to environmental factors—rising ocean temperatures, overfishing, and pollution—which make it hard to access these important nutrients, they concluded.

The study, recently published in the journal AJPM Focus, suggests the production of omega-3-rich foods should be increased, while reducing the intake of harmful omega-6 fatty acids, which interfere with omega-3 in our bodies. Doing so can lower the risk of diseases related to chronic inflammation, such as heart disease, cancer, preterm birth, and some mental health issues, the researcher said.

What can be done?

Historically, humans consumed diets with balanced amounts of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. However, today’s industrialized diets contain about 20 times more omega-6s than omega-3s. This imbalance is concerning for maintaining good health.

Ciesielski and his team noted that about 15% of countries worldwide have managed to achieve sufficient omega-3 levels in their food, mainly due to ocean access—suggesting that protecting our oceans and managing fisheries sustainably could help.

“This isn’t just a healthcare issue; it’s a public health and environmental challenge,” Ciesielski said. “Everyone should have the right to uncontaminated omega-3s in their diet. These are important questions that require our collective attention and action.”

Reference: “Global Access to Uncontaminated Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Requires Attention” by Timothy H Ciesielski, 28 March 2025, AJPM Focus.

DOI: 10.1016/j.focus.2025.100341

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