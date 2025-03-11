Social Media, COVID-19, and ADHD – The Unexpected Prescription Boom

ADHD prescriptions in England have surged 18% annually since the pandemic, highlighting a major shift in diagnosis and treatment.

This increase is likely fueled by greater awareness, particularly through social media, and the psychological toll of COVID-19. However, there are stark regional differences, with some areas seeing prescription rates soar while others lag behind.

ADHD Prescriptions Surge Since the Pandemic

Prescriptions for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in England have increased by 18% annually since the pandemic, a rise higher than previously reported. However, this overall growth obscures significant regional differences in prescribing rates, according to research published today (March 11) in BMJ Mental Health.

Researchers suggest that the increase is likely due to greater public and professional awareness of ADHD, partly fueled by social media, as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the stark regional disparities indicate unequal access to care.

ADHD and Its Treatment in the UK

ADHD is a common condition, affecting approximately 7% of children worldwide. Its prevalence among symptomatic adults is also rising, with reported rates nearing 7%.

In the UK, five medications are approved for ADHD treatment: three stimulants—methylphenidate, dexamfetamine, and lisdexamfetamine—and two non-stimulants, atomoxetine and guanfacine. When psychological or behavioral therapy is unavailable, these medications play a crucial role in ADHD management.

Uncovering the True Scale of the Rise

While previous studies have noted an increase in ADHD prescriptions in England post-pandemic, many were based on the older NHS system, prior to the introduction of 42 integrated care systems, or focused on specific drugs or patient groups.

And little is currently known about the potential influence of other factors, such as social deprivation, inequalities, and mental health needs, they add.

To explore this further, they mined the English Prescribing Dataset from April 2019 to March 2024, looking at prescription trends for the 5 currently licensed ADHD drugs at national, regional, and integrated care board (ICB) levels.

Prescriptions Skyrocket Across England

The findings showed that prescriptions increased significantly from around 25 items per 1000 people in 2019-20, before the advent of the pandemic to 41.55 items in 2023-24, with an average annual increase of 18% nationally—higher than previously reported.

Methylphenidate remained the most frequently prescribed drug (19 items/1000 people), but the highest increase was for lisdexamfetamine, prescriptions for which increased by 55% year on year, rising from 2.86 items/1000 people in 2019-20 to 8.68 items in 2023-24.

Stark Regional Variations in Prescriptions

ADHD prescriptions rose in all 7 regions of England, but there were significant regional variations: London saw the highest annual increase of 28%; the Northeast and Yorkshire saw the lowest at 13%.

The second highest change in the annual prescription rate of almost 19.5% was in Southeast England.

Prescribing trends also varied widely at the ICB level. The NHS Birmingham and Solihull ICB witnessed the highest increase in prescriptions of almost 51.5%, but with considerable variation within the ICB itself. The smallest increase of just over 4.5% was in NHS Norfolk and Waveney ICB.

Social and Economic Factors at Play

Further analysis showed significant statistical associations between socioeconomic factors and ADHD prescriptions, particularly ethnicity, and deprivation, but also age and inequality.

Several factors may explain the substantial rise in prescription rates, say the researchers. “Increased public and professional awareness, partly driven by social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, has likely encouraged more people to seek assessment, diagnosis and treatment,” they write.

And they caution: “There is a pressing need for research into effective methods for vetting and moderating ADHD-related information on social media platforms to ensure that awareness efforts do not inadvertently spread misinformation.”

COVID-19’s Lingering Influence

The widespread disruption and increased psychological stress levels caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may also have driven up prescribing rates, they suggest.

“While our study has identified significant changes in prescription patterns during and after the pandemic, it is crucial to determine whether these trends represent a temporary shift or a more permanent change in ADHD prescriptions,” they emphasize.

And they conclude: “The significant rise in ADHD prescriptions across England highlights the urgent need for policies that address both regional and socioeconomic disparities in ADHD care access. Targeted efforts should be made to meet the needs of each region by identifying specific barriers to care and their root causes.”

Reference: “Socioeconomic status and prescribing of ADHD medications: a study of ICB-level data in England” by Muhammad Umair Khan and Syed Shahzad Hasan, 11 March 2025, BMJ Mental Health.

DOI: 10.1136/bmjment-2024-301384

