Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft Docks to Space Station – New Crew Begins Six-Month Mission

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS) at 1:06 p.m. EDT (10:06 a.m. PDT) on Wednesday, September 21.

The hatches between the International Space Station and the newly arrived Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft officially opened at 3:34 p.m. EDT. With the arrival of three new crew members in addition to the existing seven people already aboard for Expedition 67, the station’s population temporarily increases to 10.



NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin joined Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev, cosmonauts Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov of Roscosmos, as well as NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin will spend six months aboard the orbital laboratory.

On September 29, the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft, which is currently docked at the space station, is scheduled to undock from the orbiting laboratory and carry Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov back to Earth. They will make a parachute-assisted landing on the Kazakh steppe.

Expedition 67 astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins of NASA and astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European Space Agency) have been aboard since arriving on April 27, 2022, on the SpaceX Dragon Freedom. Freedom and its crew are currently scheduled to return to Earth in early-to-mid October.