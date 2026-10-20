Study Uncovers a Surprising New Way Deadly Brain Cancer Spreads

Scientists have uncovered evidence that glioblastoma cells can retain a lasting mechanical memory of their surroundings.

Glioblastoma, one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer, spreads by sending tumor cells into surrounding healthy tissue. Along the way, those cells encounter an unusual physical challenge: fluid at the tumor’s invasive edge can be about eight times more viscous than fluid near its dying center.

New research suggests that prolonged exposure to this thicker environment may actually help glioblastoma cells invade. After spending a month in highly viscous fluid, laboratory-grown cancer cells became smaller, more deformable, and better able to squeeze through narrow spaces. Rather than simply slowing their movement, the increased resistance appeared to produce lasting changes in how the cells behaved.

How Thick Fluid Changes Brain Cancer Cells

Researchers from Chongqing General Hospital and Chongqing University in China investigated this effect using two human glioblastoma cell lines, U-251 and LN-229. They cultured the cells for one month in a medium with a viscosity of 7.1 centipoise, comparable to conditions near a glioblastoma’s invasive boundary.

Both cell lines adapted in ways that improved their ability to navigate confined spaces. Compared with cells grown under normal viscosity, the adapted cells traveled farther and faster through the researchers’ experimental device, despite the added resistance of the thicker fluid. Microscopic observations showed that they had also become smaller and more flexible, allowing them to pass through gaps that would otherwise restrict their movement.

The team also observed changes inside the cells as they squeezed through narrow passages. Their nuclei became visibly compressed, while a protein called YAP accumulated inside the nucleus. YAP helps cells respond to mechanical forces by influencing gene activity, making its movement into the nucleus a sign that physical stress was activating cellular signaling pathways.

A New Device Reveals Hidden Effects of Viscosity

Studying these changes required an experimental system that could separate the effects of fluid viscosity from other physical forces. Conventional closed microfluidic devices can introduce additional complications, including friction against channel walls, limited access to oxygen and nutrients, and difficulties maintaining cells for extended periods.

To overcome these limitations, the researchers developed an open microfluidic chip containing a two-layer membrane, a removable cap, and an array of microscopic pillars. The design allowed scientists to control when cell migration began, observe nuclear deformation in real time, and maintain cell cultures for up to one month.

The work was published in the journal Microsystems & Nanoengineering.

Different Cells Adapt Through Different Molecular Pathways

Although both glioblastoma cell lines developed similar physical characteristics, their underlying molecular responses differed sharply.

U-251 cells underwent changes resembling a mesenchymal transition, a process associated with increased cellular mobility and invasiveness. They showed increased activity in genes linked to tumor invasion, including CD44, FN1, and MMP9. LN-229 cells, however, demonstrated comparable changes in shape and movement without substantial lasting shifts in gene expression.

Protein analysis also showed that some viscosity-associated changes persisted after the cells were returned to normal viscosity. This suggests that prolonged mechanical exposure can leave a lasting biological imprint rather than producing only a temporary response. The different molecular reactions of the two cell lines indicate that glioblastoma cells may reach similar invasive states through different biological mechanisms.

Could Tumor Viscosity Become a Cancer Treatment Target?

The findings suggest that fluid viscosity may do more than physically impede tumor cells. Sustained exposure could help shape the characteristics that allow glioblastoma cells to migrate through surrounding tissue, potentially influencing how the disease spreads.

The open chip also offers a potential tool for investigating treatments under more realistic mechanical conditions. Because it supports long-term imaging, direct cell access, and standard laboratory culture methods, researchers could use it to test drugs targeting YAP signaling, the cellular skeleton, or other pathways involved in mechanical adaptation.

Reference: “Open micro-valley chip reveals long-term viscosity-induced glioblastoma cellular invasion states” by Haotian Jiang, Chao Xu, Cheng Zeng, Xun Liu, Lan Deng, Yi Jian, Chuan Shao, Gang Zhang, Yigang Shen, Yaxiaer Yalikun, Ming Li, Tao Tang and Nan Wu, 13 April 2026, Microsystems & Nanoengineering.

DOI: 10.1038/s41378-026-01241-0

This work was supported by the Chongqing Research Center for Glioma Precision Medicine and the Chongqing Key Laboratory of Neurodegenerative Diseases. Funding was provided by funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (82473430, 22304143, 32501283); Chongqing Talent Project (cstc2022ycjh-bgzxm0081); Natural Science Foundation of Chongqing (CSTB2025NSCQ-GPX1077, CSTB2025NSCQ-GPX0309); Young Medical Talent Program of Chongqing (YXQN2025088); New Chongqing Project(CSTB2024YCJH- KYXM0115); and the Research Funding of Chongqing General Hospital (2025022102); the Chongqing Special Funding for Postdoctoral Research Projects (2024CQBSHTB3131); Zhejiang Provincial Natural Science Foundation of China (LQN25E050020).

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.