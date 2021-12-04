Stunning New NASA Curiosity Rover Selfie on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover took this 360-degree selfie using the Mars Hand Lens Imager, or MAHLI, at the end of its robotic arm. The selfie comprises 81 individual images taken on November 20, 2021 – the 3,303rd Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

The rock structure behind the rover is “Greenheugh Pediment”; the hill that is middle distance on the right, is “Rafael Navarro Mountain.” Curiosity is headed toward “Maria Gordon Notch,” the U-shaped opening behind the rover to the left.

Curiosity was built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. Caltech in Pasadena, California, manages JPL for NASA. JPL manages Curiosity’s mission for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. MAHLI was built by Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego.