Superbug Slayer: New Antimicrobial Paint Kills Flu, MRSA, and COVID-19 on Contact

A new bacteria-killing paint shows powerful promise in eliminating dangerous pathogens like MRSA and COVID-19 from hard surfaces.

Infused with chlorhexidine, a trusted dental disinfectant, the coating works on plastics and metals and activates once dry. Collaborating with industrial paint maker Indestructible Paint, the team aims to bring this innovation to hospitals, public transport, and even aerospace, helping combat the persistent threat of surface-transmitted infections and antibiotic resistance.

Revolutionary Paint Destroys Dangerous Bacteria and Viruses

Scientists have developed a bacteria-killing coating that has been successfully tested in a new type of paint designed to eliminate harmful microbes on a variety of surfaces. This innovative paint is effective against bacteria and viruses, including hard-to-kill species such as MRSA, influenza, and COVID-19.

Researchers from the University of Nottingham’s School of Pharmacy created the paint by incorporating chlorhexidine, a powerful disinfectant commonly used by dentists for treating mouth infections and in pre-surgical cleaning, into a resin-based formula.

From Lab to Paintbrush: Creating Antimicrobial Armor

In collaboration with Indestructible Paint, the team produced a prototype antimicrobial paint that activates upon drying, effectively killing a wide range of pathogens. Their findings were published today (April 23) in Scientific Reports.

The paint is suitable for application on plastic and other hard, non-porous surfaces. While it holds clear potential for hospital use, researchers are also exploring its applications in other high-touch environments, including public transport and the aerospace industry.

Surface Threats: Hidden Danger on Everyday Objects

Surfaces can act as a reservoir of bacteria, especially in medical settings, from hospital beds and toilet seats. As well as frequently touched surfaces in public spaces, such as airplanes (across the aerospace industry in the manufacture of seats and tray tables). Some microbial species can survive despite enhanced cleaning regimes. In hospital this can lead to an increased risk of patients getting infections whilst in hospital which then need antibiotic treatment. These microorganisms can survive and remain infectious on abiotic surfaces for extended periods, sometimes up to several months.

Dr. Felicity de Cogan, Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Science of Biological Medicines, has led this research. She said: “It’s hugely exciting to see this research being applied in a practical way. In our initial research, we incorporated the disinfectant into the polymer to create a new antimicrobial paint which has excellent efficacy, it also doesn’t spread into the environment or leach from the surface when touched.

Instant Activation, Proven Power

This new study showed clearly that surfaces with this paint applied had no bacteria, and as soon as it dries, it is active. By adding this to paint, we can create an effective bacteria killing coating that is easy to apply and cost-effective.”

The scientists have worked with Indestructible Paint, manufacturers of specialist, high-performance coatings for a wide range of industries including aviation, rail ,and industrial.

Widespread Impact Potential Across Key Sectors

Brian Norton, Managing Director of Indestructible Paint said: ‘We are always looking for new ways to innovate with our products, and this new material creates an opportunity to make a product that could have a positive impact on preventing the growth and spread of bacteria and viruses in a wide range of environments. We work across many industries where this would be a huge benefit, for example coating aeroplane seats and tray tables, areas where bacteria are known to grow. It’s still in the early stage,s but we look forward to further testing with the aim of rolling this out commercially.”

Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Persistent Threat

The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn increased attention to hospital-acquired infections, as it has been estimated that 20% of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19 contracted the virus while already in the hospital. It has been estimated that in 2016/17, 4.7% of adult hospital inpatients contracted an infection whilst in hospital, with 22,800 patients dying due to these infections, despite these deaths being preventable.

The most common pathogens that cause hospital-acquired infections are Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Clostridium difficile. Outbreaks of infection in the clinic are frequently caused by strains resistant to antimicrobial drugs.

Fighting Antimicrobial Resistance with Coated Surfaces

Dr. de Cogan continues: “As the paint is widely used as it is a versatile, cheap and durable material, it can be applied to any surface. These plastic and metal surfaces found widely in public spaces do have drawbacks. Research has shown that contaminated surfaces, can act as a reservoir of antimicrobial resistance genes, encouraging the spread of antimicrobial resistance across bacterial species through horizontal gene transfer despite deep cleaning practices.

“It is paramount that new technologies such as this antimicrobial paint are developed to prevent the spread of pathogenic microorganisms to vulnerable patients and address the ever-increasing threat of antimicrobial resistance.”

Reference: “Development and characterisation of antimicrobial epoxy resin” by Madeline Berrow, Alexander Brooks, Anna M. Kotowska, Julie Watts, Lily Riordan, Luke Kidger, David J. Scurr, Naa Dei Nikoi, Manuel Banzhaf, Jack Alfred Bryant, Simon Greenway, Violaine Mendez, Brian Norton and Felicity de Cogan, 23 April 2025, Scientific Reports.

DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-90465-7

