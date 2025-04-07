Global Health Threat: Deadly Antibiotic-Resistant “Superbug” Spreading in Malaysia

A drug-resistant strain of A. baumannii is spreading in a Malaysian hospital, posing a global health threat due to its resistance to key antibiotics and lack of surveillance in low-income regions.

A highly virulent, antibiotic-resistant “superbug” strain has been identified in a Malaysian hospital, posing serious concerns for global public health, according to a new study.

Researchers analyzed a decade of data from the main tertiary hospital in Terengganu, Malaysia, and found that the majority of Acinetobacter baumannii infections belonged to Global Clone 2 (GC2)—the most widespread and clinically significant lineage worldwide.

The study examined 126 bacterial samples collected between 2011 and 2020. Results showed that most A. baumannii strains were resistant to multiple antibiotics, with a high prevalence of resistance to carbapenems, the frontline drugs typically used to treat A. baumannii infections.

Publishing their findings in Microbial Genomics, the international research team also found that 97% of the bacterial samples carried plasmids – tiny DNA ‘toolkits’ – that help spread antibiotic resistance.

Experts Emphasize the Urgency of Surveillance

Co-author Dr David Cleary, from the University of Birmingham, commented: “Our study provides further evidence that the same dangerous family of A. baumannii bacteria keeps spreading in hospitals. Despite its importance, there is very little information on A. baumannii from low- and middle-income countries.

“Understanding how the disease evolves is critical in helping to prevent the spread of disease, as well as developing and optimizing treatments. A. baumannii keeps evolving new resistance tricks and low- and middle-income countries need more tools to track it.

“There’s an urgent need for continuous surveillance and development of effective treatment protocols to combat the spread of MDR A. baumannii. The predominance of the GC2 lineage and the high incidence of carbapenem resistance pose a significant threat to public health.”

International Collaboration is Key

Prof Chew Chieng Yeo, the principal investigator from Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), adds: “Our study shows the importance of international research collaboration to tackle the pressing issue of the spread of multidrug-resistant bacteria, more so when there is scarcity of data from certain parts of the world.”

A. baumannii can cause infections in blood, lungs, urinary tracts, and wounds. It typically causes these in healthcare settings, such as hospitals. Owing to its ability to resist antibiotic treatment, it has been listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a critical priority antibiotic-resistant pathogen.

Reference: “Whole-genome sequencing of Acinetobacter baumannii clinical isolates from a tertiary hospital in Terengganu, Malaysia (2011–2020), revealed the predominance of the Global Clone 2 lineage Open Access” by Nurul Saidah Din, Farahiyah Mohd. Rani, Ahmed Ghazi Alattraqchi, Salwani Ismail, Nor Iza A. Rahman, David W. Cleary, Stuart C. Clarke and Chew Chieng Yeo, 5 February 2025, Microbial Genomics.

DOI: 10.1099/mgen.0.001345

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.