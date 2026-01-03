Synthetic Dyes Still Found in One in Five U.S. Foods, Study Finds

Bright colors still dominate U.S. foods, but scientists warn the dyes behind them may come at a cost.

Almost one in five packaged foods and drinks available in U.S. grocery stores contain synthetic food dyes, according to a new analysis of 39,763 products. The research was recently published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.[1]

Synthetic dyes are frequently added to make foods look more appealing, especially those sold to children. However, a growing body of research suggests these additives may contribute to or worsen behavioral problems such as hyperactivity and inattention.[2]

Bright Colors, High Sugar, and Health Risks

Researchers from The George Institute for Global Health, the University of North Carolina, and the Center for Science in the Public Interest examined ingredient data for products made by the 25 largest U.S. food manufacturers. They also focused on the top five categories most heavily marketed to children – confectionery, sugar-sweetened beverages, ready meals, breakfast cereals, and baked goods like cakes, cookies, and pastries.

Products in these categories were significantly more likely to contain synthetic dyes. Artificial coloring appeared in 28% of these items compared to just 11% in other categories. In addition, foods containing synthetic dyes had 141% more sugar on average (33.3g/100g versus 13.8g/100g).

Expert Concern Over Ongoing Dye Use

Dr. Elizabeth Dunford, Research Fellow at The George Institute and Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Nutrition at the University of North Carolina, said the ongoing presence of synthetic dyes in the food supply remains troubling.

“Given the accumulation of evidence over the last 40 years pointing to the health harms of synthetic dyes, it’s disappointing to see that they’re still so prevalent in our food system, particularly in products that are designed to appeal to children,” she said.

“The high levels of sugar in these brightly colored products suggests that companies are using synthetic dyes to market sweet foods and beverages, but both ingredients are linked to poor health outcomes.”

Major Offenders and Industry Trends

The research identified confectionery companies as the most frequent users of synthetic dyes. Ferrero topped the list with 60% of its products containing artificial coloring, followed by Mars at 52%. More than half (51%) of PepsiCo’s energy drinks included synthetic dyes, and 79% of all sports drinks contained them, regardless of manufacturer.

Regulatory Action and Industry Resistance

According to Dr. Thomas Galligan, Principal Scientist for Food Additives and Supplements at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, synthetic food dyes are unnecessary in the U.S. food supply, yet progress in eliminating them has been slow.

“The FDA recently asked the food industry to voluntarily phase synthetic dyes out of the food supply, but many companies had previously made promises to stop using them and then failed to keep those promises. So, it remains to be seen if food companies will comply with this new request,” he said.

“If the FDA were to require warning labels on synthetically dyed foods, similar to the rule in place since 2010 in the European Union, there would be a much stronger incentive for industry to reformulate. Those warnings would also ensure consumers are better able to protect themselves from products sold by companies who choose not to phase dyes out entirely.”

Policy Momentum and Consumer Awareness

Dr. Dunford noted that many states are now taking steps toward stronger oversight. “But until the regulatory process catches up with the science, parents and health-conscious consumers should always check the ingredients label for synthetic dyes and for high levels of added sugar. If a product contains either, you are better off not buying it, especially for your kids.”

She added that recent state legislation shows encouraging signs of change. “Dr. Dunford said it was encouraging to see that dozens of US states have now introduced bills taking aim at synthetic dyes this year, and the results of this research were likely to be immediately useful for policymakers as they progress this work.”

References:

“All the Colors of the Rainbow: Synthetic Dyes in US Packaged Foods and Beverages in 2020” by Elizabeth K. Dunford, Thomas M. Galligan, Lindsey Smith Taillie and Aviva A. Musicus, 25 June 2025, Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

DOI: 10.1016/j.jand.2025.05.007 Health Effects Assessment: Potential Neurobehavioral Effects of Synthetic Food Dyes in Children. 2021, California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.