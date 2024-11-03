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    The Great Monarch Migration: Can These Butterflies Survive Climate Change?

    By Michiel Dijkstra, FrontiersNo Comments7 Mins Read
    Monarch Butterfly Close Flowers
    Researchers are planting sacred firs at higher elevations to adapt monarch butterfly habitats to global warming, showing potential despite growth challenges in colder environments.

    Assisted migration efforts are underway to help monarch butterflies survive by creating new, higher-altitude habitats as global warming alters their traditional sites.

    The monarch butterfly’s migration is one of the wonders of the natural world. A new generation of monarch butterflies is born each autumn in the northern United States and southern Canada. Hundreds of millions of these butterflies then fly to Central Mexico’s mountains, between 4,000km and 4,800km away, where they overwinter in forests of the sacred fir Abies religiosa at high altitudes. Without these sacred firs, the monarchs couldn’t survive their grueling migration.

    However, with the ongoing effects of global warming, these forests are predicted to slowly move up the mountain slopes. By approximately 2090, they will reach the summit, leaving no room for further upward movement. Thus, it will be necessary to create new forests outside their current geographic range, such as mountains further east, which are at higher altitudes.

    Planting Abies religiosa Seedlings
    Planting Abies religiosa (Sacred fir) seedlings under the shade of pre-existing shrubs (Senecio cinerarioides, narrow green-greyish foliage) as protective “nurse plants”. The large trees in the background are adult Pinus hartwegii, the pine that reaches the timberline. Abies religiosa is completely absent in this site at 3800 m of elevation, northeastern slope of Nevado de Toluca volcano, central Mexico, because it is too high in elevation. Planters personnel are locals of Native Indian origin. Credit: Cuauhtémoc Sáenz-Romero, UMSNH

    “Here we show the feasibility of planting new sacred fir forests on a nearby volcano, Nevado de Toluca, at altitudes between 3,400 and 4,000 meters,” said Dr. Cuauhtémoc Sáenz-Romero, a professor at the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo in Mexico, and the lead author of a new study in a new study in Frontiers in Forests and Global Change.

    “We call this ‘assisted migration’: planting seedlings grown from seeds from existing sacred fir populations to new sites whose climate by 2060 is predicted to become similar to that at today’s overwintering sites due to global warming.”

    Planting Abies religiosa at 4000 m Elevation
    Planting Abies religious (Sacred fir) seedlings at the timberline (4000 m of elevation) of Nevado de Toluca volcano, under the shade of preexisting Lupinus elegans as protective “nurse plants”. This site is about 450 higher in elevation than the maximum natural distribution of Abies divino. Credit: Cuauhtémoc Saenz-Romero, UMSNH

    Experimental Planting Efforts

    In 2017, Sáenz-Romero and colleagues gathered seeds from cones from eight stands of sacred fir in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve (MBBR) in Mexico, at altitudes between 3,100 and 3,500 meters. They grew seedlings from these, at first for two years in a shade-house at 1,900 meters altitude, and then for another year in a nursery at 3,000 meters. In July 2021, they transplanted the seedlings to four sites along an elevational gradient on the northeast slope of Nevado de Toluca.

    The researchers chose this mountain because it is the closest to the MBBR and has a summit 1,130 meters higher than the highest occurrence – at 3550 meters – of sacred firs there. It is also a Protected Natural Area.

    Monarch Colony at Ejido La Mesa
    Abies religious (Sacred fir) covered by Monarch butterflies at Ejido La Mesa, 3340 m of elevation, core zone of MBBR. Seeds of Abies divino were collected at this site, to produce seedlings in a nursery that later were planted at Nevado de Toluca, at elevations of 3400 m, 3600 m, 3800 m, and 4000 m. Credit: Cuauhtémoc Saenz-Romero, UMSNH

    They planted 960 seedlings at four altitudes: 3,400, 3,600, 3,800, and 4,000 meters. The latter is the timberline of Nevado de Toluca and was included to find the highest elevation at which sacred firs can survive in the present climate. Seedlings were distributed over 30 spatial blocks per altitude, taking care to include equal numbers from each original stand in the MBBR.

    Seedlings were always planted under ‘nurse plants’ to protect them against excess insolation and extreme cold. These were Senecio cinerarioides shrubs up to 3,800 meters, and Lupinus montanus shrubs and Pinus hartwegii trees at 4,000 meters.

    Man at El Picachito Summit
    El Picachito, one of the summits at the core zone of the MBBR (3550 meters), and also the upper elevation limit of the Abies religiosa (Sacred fir) natural distribution. It is not possible to conduct assisted migration at higher elevations, because there is no mountain any longer! That is why migration to a volcano at a higher elevation, such as Nevado de Toluca, is needed. Seeds of Abies religiosa were collected near this site, and later the seedlings were planted at Nevado de Toluca. Credit: Cuauhtémoc Sáenz-Romero, UMSNH

    Assessing Seedling Performance

    Every two months between September 2021 and December 2023, Sáenz-Romero and colleagues (including graduate students and local foresters of the Matlatzincas Native Indian people) measured each seedling’s performance, that is, its survival, height, and diameter. Because the goal of the experiment was the conservation of sacred firs, not timber production, survival was considered the most important measure.

    Abies religiosa Seedlings Under Pre-Existing Shrubs
    Abies religiosa (Sacred fir) seedlings (foreground) were planted in groups of 8 seedlings under the shade of pre-existing shrubs as “nurse plants” (Senecio cinerarioides), to have the benefit of a protective shade against extreme temperatures (either warm or cold extremes), something critical under the ongoing climatic change. Each seedling planted originated from seed collected at the MBBR, from lower elevations than the planting site. Credit: Cuauhtémoc Sáenz-Romero, UMSNH

    Challenges and Opportunities in Higher Altitudes

    The results showed that the performance of the transplanted seedlings decreased as the ‘ecological distance’ – the weighted difference across a range of climate variables such as temperature, precipitation, and dryness – between the original and the planting site increased. Overall, survival and growth worsened when seedlings were transplanted to sites colder and higher than the original stand in the MBBR. At 4,000 meters, growth was approximately nil, while many seedlings showed frost damage.

    Between 3,600 and 3,800 meters, seedlings had 54% less vertical growth, 27% less biomass, and 27% less survival than at the baseline of 3,400 meters. The authors judged this survival rate to be ‘very acceptable’.

    Abies religiosa Seedlings Produced in Ejido La Mesa Nursery
    Abies religiosa (Sacred fir) seedlings produced in a communal nursery of Ejido La Mesa, at 3000 m of elevation (to induce hardening of the seedlings), at the border of the MBBR. Seeds originated from the MBBR, and seedlings were planted later at Nevado de Toluca. In the photo, Francisco “Don Pancho” Ramirez-Cruz, former chief of Ejido La Mesa, was in charge of the seedling production. Credit: Cuauhtémoc Sáenz-Romero, UMSNH

    Future Prospects and Conservation Strategies

    “These planted stands could ultimately serve as overwintering sites for the Monarch butterfly under warmer climates,” concluded Sáenz-Romero.

    “In fact, monarch butterflies have over recent year established new and large colonies at colder places within the Nevado de Toluca, which suggests that they already are searching for new places to overwinter, as their historic sites inside the MBBR are now too warm. Once our seedlings are fully grown, they will hopefully discover our planting site, too.”

    Sacred Fir Research Team
    Local foresters, graduate students and faculties from the state University of Michoacán, México, who established the experiments at Nevado de Toluca. This is a site at 3600 m of elevation, shortly above the maximum natural limit distribution of Abies religiosa (about 3550 m). Credit: Cuauhtémoc Sáenz-Romero, UMSNH

    “We stress that creating new areas for monarch butterflies is not mutually exclusive with continuing efforts to conserve their current habitat in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve. Both approaches should be complementary, with equal priority.”

    Reference: “Establishing monarch butterfly overwintering sites for future climates: Abies religiosa upper altitudinal limit expansion by assisted migration” by Cuauhtémoc Sáenz-Romero, Verónica Osuna-Vallejo, Patricia Herrejón-Calderón, Legna A. Pérez-Cruz, M. Guadalupe Joaquín-Juan, Ana Laura Cruzado-Vargas, Gregory A. O’Neill, Ana Gabriela Zacarías-Correa, Gyorgy E. Manzanilla-Quijada, Roberto Lindig-Cisneros, Arnulfo Blanco-García, Ángel R. Endara-Agramont and Leonel Lopez-Toledo, 29 August 2024, Frontiers in Forests and Global Change.
    DOI: 10.3389/ffgc.2024.1440517

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