The Simple Diet Change That May Protect Your Gums

A plant-rich Mediterranean diet could help keep gums healthy and inflammation low.

Researchers found that frequent red meat eaters had worse gum health, while those eating more fruits, vegetables, and olive oil fared far better.

Mediterranean Diet Linked to Healthier Gums

People in the UK who eat in a way that closely resembles the Mediterranean diet are more likely to have healthier gums and less inflammation, which may reduce their risk of gum disease.

According to research from King’s College London, individuals who did not follow a Mediterranean-style diet tended to experience more severe gum problems, particularly those who frequently ate red meat.

These participants also showed higher concentrations of inflammation-related substances in their blood, including Interleukin-6 (IL-6) and C-reactive protein (CRP).

By contrast, those who consumed more plant-based foods characteristic of the Mediterranean diet—such as vegetables, legumes, fruits, and olive oil—had lower levels of these inflammatory markers.

The study, published in the Journal of Periodontology, involved 200 hospital patients from the King’s College London Oral, Dental and Craniofacial Biobank. Researchers conducted dental assessments, collected blood samples, and used questionnaires to learn about the participants’ eating habits.

Broader Health Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet highlights foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and sources of healthy fats. It has been linked to a reduced risk of several major conditions, including heart disease, neurodegenerative disorders, and some cancers.

Evidence also suggests that diet can influence overall health by shaping immune function and controlling inflammation. This effect depends on the nutrients and plant compounds present in the foods we eat, including macronutrients, micronutrients, and phytochemicals. Diets rich in plant-based ingredients often contain higher levels of these compounds, which may help keep inflammation in check.

Expert Insights from Researchers

Dr. Giuseppe Mainas, first author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at King’s College London, said: “Our findings suggest that a balanced, Mediterranean-type diet could potentially reduce gum disease and systemic inflammation.

“We observed that there may be a connection between periodontal disease severity, diet, and inflammation. These aspects should be holistically considered when assessing the treatment for periodontitis in patients. Our research offers an important starting point that can lead to more research to better understand the relationship between foods intake and gum disease.”

A Call for More Research

Professor Luigi Nibali, lead author and a Professor of Periodontology from King’s College London said: “There is emerging evidence about the role that a balanced diet might have in maintaining a periodontal healthy status. Our research shows the potential effect that a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet could play in improving the nation’s gum health. Nevertheless, more investigation is needed to develop personalised approaches to help people manage their gum health.”

Reference: “Relationship between Mediterranean diet and periodontal inflammation in a UK population: A cross-sectional study” by Giuseppe Mainas, Giuseppe Grosso, Jason Di Giorgio, Joshua Hurley, Meaad Mohammed Alamri, Gaetano Isola, Mark Ide and Luigi Nibali, 15 September 2025, Journal of Periodontology.

DOI: 10.1002/jper.70016

