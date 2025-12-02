11-Year Study Reveals Eating These Plant Compounds Is Linked to Better Heart Health

A decade-long study links polyphenol-rich diets to slower increases in cardiovascular risk.

People who often eat foods and drinks high in polyphenols, such as tea, coffee, berries, cocoa, nuts, whole grains and olive oil, may support better heart health over the long term.

A research team from King’s College London reported that individuals who followed dietary patterns rich in polyphenols had lower predicted cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk.

Polyphenols are naturally occurring plant compounds associated with a range of potential benefits for the heart, brain and digestive system.

According to the study, released in BMC Medicine, more than 3,100 adults from the TwinsUK cohort were tracked for over ten years. The findings showed that people who consumed higher levels of certain polyphenol groups tended to have more favorable blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which contributed to lower CVD risk scores.

For the first time, the team also examined a wide set of urinary metabolites created as the body breaks down polyphenols, offering additional insight into how these compounds may influence cardiovascular health.

Biomarkers Confirm Protective Effects

These biomarkers confirmed that individuals with higher levels of polyphenol metabolites—especially those derived from specific groups of polyphenols, flavonoids and phenolic acids—had lower cardiovascular risk scores. They also had increased HDL cholesterol, also know as ‘good’ cholesterol.

The study used a newly developed polyphenol dietary score (PPS) to capture intake of 20 key polyphenol-rich foods commonly consumed in the UK, ranging from tea and coffee to berries, olive oil, nuts, and whole grains.

This score showed stronger associations with cardiovascular health than estimates of total polyphenol intake, likely because it captures overall dietary patterns rather than individual compounds.This finding suggests that considering the whole diet provides a more accurate picture of how polyphenol-rich foods work together to support long-term heart health.

Professor Ana Rodriguez-Mateos, senior author and Professor of Human Nutrition at King’s College London, said: “Our findings show that long-term adherence to polyphenol-rich diets can substantially slow the rise in cardiovascular risk as people age. Even small, sustained shifts towards foods like berries, tea, coffee, nuts, and whole grains may help protect the heart over time.”

Practical and Accessible Dietary Strategy

Dr Yong Li, first author of the study, added: “This research provides strong evidence that regularly including polyphenol-rich foods in your diet is a simple and effective way to support heart health. These plant compounds are widely available in everyday foods, making this a practical strategy for most people.”

The researchers note that while cardiovascular risk naturally increases with age, higher polyphenol intake was associated with a slower progression of risk over the 11-year follow-up period. They also emphasize the need for future dietary intervention studies to further validate these associations.

Reference: “Higher adherence to (poly)phenol-rich diet is associated with lower CVD risk in the TwinsUK cohort” by Yong Li, Xinyu Yan, Yifan Xu, Robert Pope, Tim D Spector, Mario Falchi, Claire J Steves, Jordana T Bell, Kerrin S Small, Cristina Menni, Rachel Gibson and Ana Rodriguez-Mateos, 27 November 2025, BMC Medicine.

DOI: 10.1186/s12916-025-04481-5

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