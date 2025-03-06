The universe is hiding something huge – and scientists are closer than ever to finding it.

Scientists searching for dark matter have made groundbreaking progress using new infrared spectrographic technology and the Magellan Clay Telescope.

By analyzing light from distant galaxies, they placed unprecedented constraints on the possible lifetime of axionlike particles, a leading dark matter candidate. Their observations—though not detecting dark matter directly—marked a milestone in the field, demonstrating the power of their method. Their work also hints at unexplained anomalies, suggesting that with more data, we may be closer than ever to discovering what makes up the invisible mass shaping our universe.

Unlocking Dark Matter’s Secrets with New Technology

A research team led by Associate Professor Wen Yin of Tokyo Metropolitan University has made significant progress in the search for dark matter. Using advanced spectrographic technology and the Magellan Clay Telescope, they observed distant galaxies and gathered precise infrared measurements. In just four hours of observation, they established new constraints on the possible lifetime of dark matter. Their findings not only demonstrate the power of their technology but also expand the search into less-explored regions of the electromagnetic spectrum.

For over a century, cosmologists have struggled with an unresolved mystery in our understanding of the universe. Observations of galaxy rotation suggest that there is far more mass present than what we can directly see. This unseen mass, known as “dark matter,” remains one of physics’ greatest enigmas. The challenge in detecting it lies not just in its invisibility but also in the uncertainty surrounding its fundamental nature.

Cutting-Edge Observations with Infrared Spectroscopy

To tackle this, researchers are combining theoretical models with cutting-edge observational techniques to better define dark matter’s potential properties. In a recent breakthrough, a Japanese team used an innovative spectrographic approach to analyze light from two distant galaxies, Leo V and Tucana II.

They employed the 6.5-meter Magellan Clay Telescope in Chile to capture and study this light, focusing on the infrared spectrum, a promising but complex region for dark matter detection.

A New Approach to Detecting Dark Matter

The team focused on a promising dark matter candidate, the axionlike particle (ALP), and considered how it “decays” and spontaneously emits light. Leading theoretical models make the near infrared part of the spectrum a particularly promising place to look. However, the infrared is also a crowded and confusing part of the electromagnetic spectrum. This is because of the vast range of sources of noise and interference from other sources. Examples include zodiacal light, the dim scatter of sunlight by interstellar dust, and light emitted by the atmosphere when it is heated by the sun.

To get around this, in their previous work, they proposed a new technique that uses the fact that background radiation tends to include a broader range of wavelengths, whereas light from a specific decay process is more strongly skewed to a narrow range. Just like light spilling off a prism gets dimmer as different colors are spread thinner and thinner, decay events confined to a narrow range get sharper and sharper. Various state‐of‐the‐art infrared spectrographs—such as NIRSpec on the James Webb Space Telescope, WINERED on the Magellan Clay Telescope, and many others—can be used to implement this technique, effectively turning these instruments into excellent dark matter detectors.

Precision Measurements Push the Boundaries

Thanks to the precision of the team’s technology (WINERED), they were able to account for all the light they detected in the near infrared to significant statistical accuracy. The fact that no decay was found was then used to set upper bounds on the frequency of these decay events, or a lower bound on the lifetime of ALP particles. Their new lower bound in seconds is 10 with 25 to 26 zeros after it, or ten to a hundred million times the age of the universe.

Breaking Limits and the Future of the Search

The finding is not only significant because this is the most stringent limit yet for the lifetime of dark matter. The work uses cutting-edge technology from infrared cosmology to address problems in fundamental particle physics. And while their conclusions are based on stringent analysis of the data so far, there are hints of anomalies or “excesses” which offer the tantalizing prospect of actual detection of dark matter with more data and more analysis. The search goes on for the missing piece of our universe.

Reference: “First Result for Dark Matter Search by WINERED” by Wen Yin, Taiki Bessho, Yuji Ikeda, Hitomi Kobayashi, Daisuke Taniguchi, Hiroaki Sameshima, Noriyuki Matsunaga, Shogo Otsubo, Yuki Sarugaku, Tomomi Takeuchi, Haruki Kato, Satoshi Hamano and Hideyo Kawakita, 7 February 2025, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.051004

This work was supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Numbers 22K14029, 20H05851, 21K20364, and 22H01215, and the Incentive Research Fund for Young Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University. WINERED data was gathered with the 6.5-m Magellan Clay Telescope located at Las Campanas Observatory, Chile, under the proposal “eV-Dark Matter search with WINERED.” WINERED was developed by the University of Tokyo and the Laboratory of Infrared High-resolution Spectroscopy, Kyoto Sangyo University, under the financial support of JSPS KAKENHI Grant Numbers 16684001, 20340042, and 21840052, and the MEXT Supported Program for the Strategic Research Foundation at Private Universities (Nos. S0801061 and S1411028). The observing runs in June, 2023 and November, 2023 were partly supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Number 19KK0080, JSPS Bilateral Program Number JPJSBP120239909, and Project Research Number AB0518 from the Astrobiology Center, NINS, Japan.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.