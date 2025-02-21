This Strange Motion Keeps Appearing Everywhere – Even in High-Energy Collisions

Particles in high-energy nuclear collisions move in a way that follows a pattern known as Lévy walks, a motion found across many scientific fields.
Named after mathematician Paul Lévy, Lévy walks (or, in some cases, Lévy flights) describe a type of random movement seen in nature and various scientific processes. This pattern appears in diverse phenomena, from how predators search for food to economic fluctuations, microbiology, chemical reactions, and even climate dynamics.
Lévy Walks in High-Energy Nuclear Collisions
In their latest research, Dániel Kincses, Márton Nagy, and Máté Csanád from ELTE’s Department of Atomic Physics and the Astro- and Particle Physics Programme of Excellence (TKP) have demonstrated that the motion of particles in high-energy nuclear collisions follows this same mathematical framework. Their findings emphasize the broad, interdisciplinary significance of Lévy walks in understanding complex systems.
“Our simulation-based studies have shown that if we follow the path of the particles, the length of the steps and the distribution of the final locations correspond to the mathematics of the Lévy walk,” summarizes Dániel Kincses, a postdoctoral researcher at ELTE.
Experimental Evidence from Particle Accelerators
A recent study published in Communications Physics confirms findings that ELTE researchers have observed in multiple large-scale experiments over the years. Using numerical simulations based on theoretical models, the study’s results align closely with data from ELTE’s measurements at several major particle accelerators, including the CERN SPS (NA61 experiment), BNL RHIC (PHENIX and STAR experiments), and CERN LHC (CMS experiment).
The research reveals that the distribution of particle positions after collisions does not follow a normal (Gaussian) distribution but instead follows a slowly decaying Lévy-stable distribution. “This also implies that the dynamics of the processes are similar to those observed in many other fields of science, from biology to earth sciences and economics,” adds Máté Csanád, professor at ELTE.
The subfield of heavy ion physics that addresses similar questions is called femtoscopy, because it deals with the femtosecond-scale exploration of the spatio-temporal structure of nuclear collisions. Researchers at ELTE are at the forefront of the femtoscopy discipline, participating in related research both experimentally and theoretically, and regularly presenting their related results at major international conferences. Their recently published paper may also give a new direction to experimental research by shedding light on the origin of the observed Lévy distributions.
Reference: “Lévy walk of pions in heavy-ion collisions” by Dániel Kincses, Márton Nagy and Máté Csanád, 5 February 2025, Communications Physics.
DOI: 10.1038/s42005-025-01973-x
