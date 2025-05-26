This Ultrasonic Tech Can Charge Devices Through Water

A research team from KIST and Korea University has developed a biocompatible ultrasonic receiver.

As demand grows for underwater and implantable medical electronics, ensuring a stable and continuous power supply has become increasingly important. Traditional wireless charging methods, such as electromagnetic induction and radio frequency-based systems commonly used in smartphones and earbuds, face several challenges.

These include short transmission distances, low energy efficiency in biological tissues, and vulnerability to electromagnetic interference. To address these issues, researchers are turning to ultrasound as a promising alternative for wireless power transfer.

Ultrasound is more tissue-friendly and less absorbed by the body, making it a reliable option for powering implantable and skin-adherent devices. As a result, ultrasonic energy is emerging as a next-generation solution for wireless charging.

A flexible, biocompatible solution

A research team led by Dr. Sunghoon Hur from the Electronic and Hybrid Materials Research Center at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), along with Professor Hyun-Cheol Song of Korea University, has developed a biocompatible ultrasonic receiver that maintains consistent performance even when bent.

This flexible device addresses many of the shortcomings of existing wireless power transmission technologies while enhancing compatibility with the human body. The team also successfully demonstrated wireless battery charging using ultrasonic waves, marking a significant step toward practical and commercial applications of the technology.

Enhanced efficiency with piezoelectric design

In particular, the researchers dramatically improved the power conversion efficiency compared to conventional ultrasonic receivers by using high-efficiency piezoelectric materials and a unique structural design.

By designing a stretchable and biocompatible ultrasonic receiver that conforms closely to the curves of the human body while achieving stable power conversion, they were able to transmit 20 mW of power at a distance of 3 cm underwater and 7 mW at a depth of 3 cm from the skin. This is enough power to continuously power low-power wearable devices or implantable medical devices.

Powering the future of medical and marine tech

The findings are expected to help accelerate the commercialization of ultrasonic-based wireless charging technology for underwater electronics and implantable medical electronics. In particular, it is expected to provide a new paradigm for providing safe and continuous power to low-power medical devices such as implantable pacemakers, neurostimulators, and wearable sensors.

It is also expected to be applied not only to medical devices, but also to underwater drones and marine sensors that require long-term power supply.

“Through this research, we have demonstrated that wireless power transmission technology using ultrasound can be applied practically,” said Dr. Sunghoon Hur at KIST. “We plan to conduct further research for miniaturization and commercialization to accelerate the practical application of the technology.”

Reference: “A Body Conformal Ultrasound Receiver for Efficient and Stable Wireless Power Transfer in Deep Percutaneous Charging” by Iman M. Imani, Hyun Soo Kim, Minhyuk Lee, Seung-Bum Kim, So-Min Song, Dong-Gyu Lee, Joon-Ha Hwang, Jeyeon Lee, In-Yong Suh, Sang-Woo Kim, Jun Chen, Heemin Kang, Donghee Son, Jeong Min Baik, Sunghoon Hur and Hyun-Cheol Song, 26 March 2025, Advanced Materials.

DOI: 10.1002/adma.202419264

This research was supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT (Minister Yoo Sang-im) under the KIST Institutional Program and the Nano-Material Technology Development Project of the National Research Foundation of Korea (RS202400448865).

