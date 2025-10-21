This Unknown Deadly Health Syndrome Affects Nearly 90% of U.S. Adults – Could You Have It?

A survey by the American Heart Association found that most U.S. adults are unaware of cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome but are interested in learning more about it.

Nearly nine out of ten adults in the United States are unfamiliar with cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome, a recently defined medical condition that affects almost 90% of adults. CKM syndrome encompasses heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and obesity, according to a new survey from the American Heart Association, an organization dedicated to improving health for everyone. Despite the low level of awareness, many respondents expressed a strong interest in learning more about the condition.

Almost 90% of U.S. adults have at least one risk factor associated with CKM syndrome. These include high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, elevated blood glucose (sugar), excess body weight, and reduced kidney function. When these risk factors occur together, they increase the likelihood of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure far more than any single factor would alone. The encouraging news is that for most people, CKM syndrome can be reversed through healthier eating habits, regular physical activity, and proper medical care.

“We want people to know that it’s really common to have heart, kidney, and metabolic risk factors at the same time. It is reassuring that once the CKM connection was defined nearly three-quarters of those responding understood that it was important and wanted to learn more,” said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., FAHA, the American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention.

Interconnected Body Systems

CKM health includes the heart, kidneys, and metabolic system (responsible for creating, using and storing energy, which affects weight and blood glucose level). These systems are connected and function together. When one system is functioning poorly, it can make the others worse. This creates a cycle that puts your health at serious risk for CKM syndrome. The Association will issue the first-ever guidelines on CKM syndrome in early 2026.

Key findings from the new survey:

12% of U.S. adults had heard of CKM health or CKM syndrome

79% agreed that it is important that they understand more about CKM health, and 72% said they are interested in learning more about it

People are most interested in learning about how CKM syndrome is treated (72%) and diagnosed (71%)

68% of U.S. adults incorrectly believe it’s best to manage individual conditions one at a time or weren’t sure of the best way to manage them

42% believed that a healthy heart would not likely be damaged by other organ systems or weren’t sure

“The heart, kidney, and metabolic systems are connected and, as such, should be treated in a coordinated way,” Sanchez said. “These results reveal the need to emphasize those connections and help patients understand the importance of collaborative care.”

Promoting Awareness and Prevention

The American Heart Association’s CKM Health Initiative™ is providing a website and educational resources to help people understand how heart, kidney, and metabolic health are connected and take action early to prevent a heart attack, heart failure, or stroke. The Association is also working with healthcare teams across the country to improve collaboration among healthcare professionals who care for patients living with multiple health conditions.

A new video helps by clarifying “2 truths” about heart health with a simplified visual and explanation:

The heart pumps blood to the body The metabolic system turns glucose (sugar) from the blood into energy The process of metabolism dumps waste back into the blood The kidneys filter waste from the blood and balance fluids, which helps with blood pressure Blood pressure affects how the heart pumps blood into the body

“CKM health is about your overall health,” said Sanchez. “It’s a full circle. You can take care of your overall health with regular checks of your blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, blood sugar, and kidney function.”

The Harris Poll conducted a survey in August 2025 on behalf of the Heart Association to gauge public awareness of CKM syndrome and CKM health. About 4,000 U.S. adults were surveyed. Health care professionals can access resources on interdisciplinary care and information about joining the CKM Health Initiative at heart.org/CKMtools. The American Heart Association’s Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Health Initiative is made possible by Founding Sponsors Novo Nordisk® and Boehringer Ingelheim,Supporting Sponsors Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Bayer, and Champion Sponsor DaVita®.

