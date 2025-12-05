Tiny Metal Nanodots Obliterate Cancer Cells While Largely Sparing Healthy Tissue

Scientists have developed tiny metal-oxide particles that push cancer cells past their stress limits while sparing healthy tissue.

An international team led by RMIT University has developed tiny particles called nanodots, crafted from a metallic compound, that can destroy cancer cells while largely preserving healthy ones.

Although the research is still limited to cell cultures and has not yet been evaluated in animals or humans, the findings suggest a promising new approach for creating cancer treatments that take advantage of vulnerabilities within cancer cells.

These nanodots consist of molybdenum oxide, a material derived from the rare metal molybdenum, which is commonly used in electronics and metal alloys.

According to lead researchers Professor Jian Zhen Ou and Dr. Baoyue Zhang of the School of Engineering, slight adjustments to the particles’ chemistry caused them to release reactive oxygen molecules. These unstable oxygen forms can harm vital parts of a cell and initiate cell death.

In laboratory experiments, the nanodots eliminated cervical cancer cells at three times the rate observed in healthy cells over a 24-hour period. Notably, they were effective without the need for light, which is uncommon for technologies of this type.

“Cancer cells already live under higher stress than healthy ones,” Zhang said.

“Our particles push that stress a little further – enough to trigger self-destruction in cancer cells, while healthy cells cope just fine.”

The collaboration involved Dr Shwathy Ramesan at The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health in Melbourne and researchers from institutions in China including Southeast University, Hong Kong Baptist University and Xidian University, with support from the ARC Centre of Excellence in Optical Microcombs (COMBS).

“The result was particles that generate oxidative stress selectively in cancer cells under lab conditions,” she said.

How the innovation works

The team adjusted the recipe of the metal oxide, adding tiny amounts of hydrogen and ammonium.

This fine-tuning changed how the particles handled electrons, helping them produce more of the reactive oxygen molecules that drive cancer cells into apoptosis – the body’s natural clean-up process for damaged cells.

In another test, the same particles broke down a blue dye by 90 per cent in just 20 minutes, showing how powerful their reactions can be even in darkness.

Most current cancer treatments affect both cancerous and healthy tissue. Technologies that more selectively stress cancer cells could lead to gentler, more targeted therapies.

Because these particles are based on a common metal oxide rather than expensive or toxic noble metals like gold or silver, they could also be cheaper and safer to develop.

Next steps for industry and clinical researchers

The COMBS team at RMIT is continuing this work, with next steps including:

targeting delivery systems so the particles activate only inside tumors.

controlling the release of reactive oxygen species to avoid damage to healthy tissue.

to avoid damage to healthy tissue. seeking partnerships with biotech or pharmaceutical companies to test the particles in animal models and develop scalable manufacturing methods.

Reference: “Ultrathin Multi-Doped Molybdenum Oxide Nanodots as a Tunable Selective Biocatalyst” by Bao Yue Zhang, Farjana Haque, Shwathy Ramesan, Sanjida Afrin, Muhammad Waqas Khan, Haibo Ding, Xin Zhou, Qijie Ma, Jiaru Zhang, Rui Ou, Md Mohiuddin, Enamul Haque, Yichao Wang, Azmira Jannat, Yumin Li, Robi S. Datta, Kate Fox, Guolang Li, Hujun Jia and Jian Zhen Ou, 3 October 2025, Advanced Science.

DOI: 10.1002/advs.202500643

Organizations that want to partner with RMIT researchers can contact [email protected]

Funding: Australian Research Council

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