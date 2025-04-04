Two Dead Stars Found Just 150 Light Years Away Will Explode 10x Brighter Than the Moon

A nearby cosmic ticking time bomb has been found! Just 150 light years away, a pair of white dwarf stars are on a death spiral, destined to explode in a type 1a supernova.

This discovery confirms long-held theories and could help unlock the secrets behind these dazzling, universe-measuring explosions. Though it won’t go off for 23 billion years, when it does, it’ll outshine the moon and leave a mark on the cosmos.

Rare Stellar Duo Discovered Nearby

Astronomers at the University of Warwick have discovered an exceptionally rare and massive binary star system just 150 light years from Earth. The two stars, a pair of white dwarfs, are locked in a tight orbit and are on track to eventually collide and explode as a type 1a supernova. When it happens, the explosion is expected to shine up to ten times brighter than the full moon in the night sky.

Type 1a supernovae are a unique kind of stellar explosion used by astronomers as “standard candles” to measure distances across the universe. These explosions occur when a white dwarf, the dense core left behind after a star dies, gains too much mass, becomes unstable, and detonates.

Two White Dwarfs, One Fate

For years, scientists have theorized that most type 1a supernovae come from systems with two closely orbiting white dwarfs. In these rare setups, the more massive star gradually pulls material from its companion. As the mass builds, one or both stars eventually explode.

This new discovery, published today (April 4) in Nature Astronomy, marks the first confirmed observation of such a system, and it’s right in our own galactic neighborhood.

This is a movie of the explosion of a double white dwarf binary star system. The simulation was published in Nature Astronomy by James Munday and collaborations in LINK. Full credit goes to Dr. Ruediger Pakmor (Max-Planck-Institut für Astrophysik) for conducting this simulation and authorizing it to be shared. The double white dwarf has the highest total mass known to date, coming in at (1.555+-0.044) times the mass of the Sun. The more massive star that is gaining material has a mass of (0.834+-0.039) solar masses, and the less massive one (0.721+-0.020) solar masses. Credit: Dr. Ruediger Pakmor (Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics)

How the Team Tracked It Down

James Munday, PhD researcher at Warwick and leader of the investigation said, “For years a local and massive double white dwarf binary has been anticipated, so when I first spotted this system with a very high total mass on our Galactic doorstep, I was immediately excited.”

“With an international team of astronomers, four based at The University of Warwick, we immediately chased this system on some of the biggest optical telescopes in the world to determine exactly how compact it is.”

“Discovering that the two stars are separated by just 1/60th of the Earth-Sun distance, I quickly realized that we had discovered the first double white dwarf binary that will undoubtedly lead to a type 1a supernova on a timescale close to the age of the universe.”

“At last, we as a community can now account for a few percent of the rate of type 1a supernovae across the Milky Way with certainty.”

Guaranteed to Explode

Significantly, James’s new system is the heaviest of its type ever confirmed, with a combined mass of 1.56 times that of the Sun. At this high of a mass, this means that, no matter what, the stars are destined to explode.

The explosion is not due for another 23 billion years, however, and despite being so close to our solar system, this supernova will not endanger our planet.

Countdown to Cataclysm

Right now, the white dwarfs are leisurely spiraling around each other in an orbit taking longer than 14 hours. Over billions of years, gravitational wave radiation will cause the two stars to inspiral until, at the precipice of the supernova event, they will be moving so fast that they complete an orbit in a mere 30 – 40 seconds.

Dr. Ingrid Pelisoli, Assistant Professor at The University of Warwick and third author, added: “This is a very significant discovery. Finding such a system on our galactic doorstep is an indication that they must be relatively common, otherwise, we would have needed to look much further away, searching a larger volume of our galaxy, to encounter them.

“Finding this system is not the end of the story though, our survey searching for type 1a supernova progenitors is still ongoing and we expect more exciting discoveries in the future. Little by little we are getting closer to solving the mystery of the origin of type 1a explosions.”

A Rare Quadruple Detonation

For the supernova event, mass will transfer from one dwarf to the other, resulting in in a rare and complex supernova explosion through a quadruple detonation. The surface of the mass-gaining dwarf detonates where it is accumulating material first, causing its core to explode second. This ejects material in all directions, colliding with the other white dwarf, causing the process to repeat for a third and fourth detonation.

The explosions will completely destroy the entire system, with energy levels a thousand trillion trillion times that of the most powerful nuclear bomb.

A Brilliant Finale

Billions of years into the future, this supernova will appear as a very intense point of light in the night sky. It will make some of the brightest objects look faint in comparison, appearing up to ten times brighter than the moon and 200,000 times brighter than Jupiter.

Reference: “A super-Chandrasekhar mass type Ia supernova progenitor at 49 pc set to detonate in 23 Gyr” by James Munday, Ruediger Pakmor, Ingrid Pelisoli, David Jones, Snehalata Sahu, Pier-Emmanuel Tremblay, Abinaya Swaruba Rajamuthukumar, Gijs Nelemans, Mark Magee, Silvia Toonen, Antoine Bédard and Tim Cunningham, 4 April 2025, Nature Astronomy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41550-025-02528-4

James Munday was supported by funding from a Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) studentship. Ingrid Pelisoli acknowledges support from The Royal Society through a University Research Fellowship (URF/R1/231496)

