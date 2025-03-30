Ultra-Deep Drilling Reveals Mysteries of Devastating Japan Tsunami

Cornell-led researchers drilled 7 km deep into the Japan Trench to study the fault behind the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, uncovering key insights into earthquake mechanics and tsunami risks.

A team of international marine researchers, guided by experts from Cornell University, has successfully completed a groundbreaking drilling project to study the fault responsible for the catastrophic 2011 Tohoku earthquake.

Operating at an extraordinary depth of 7 kilometers, the team drilled multiple deep boreholes, including a sub-seafloor observatory that intersects the fault nearly 1 kilometer beneath the ocean floor. In addition to drilling, they carried out geophysical logging and core sampling, and reinstalled temperature sensors in a previously established fault-crossing observatory well—an unprecedented achievement at such depths.

Their geologic and hydrologic investigations aim to improve scientific understanding of subduction zones and enhance preparedness for future large earthquakes and tsunamis, according to Patrick Fulton, assistant professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell and co-chief scientist on the project.

“The main technical challenge is that we’re working at a water depth of 7 kilometers, and then we go another kilometer underground, and so there aren’t many ships that can operate in that extreme depth,” Fulton said. “It’s kind of like a NASA mission.”

Building on the 2012 Japan Trench Expedition

The drilling expedition – officially known as the Tracking Tsunamigenic Slip Across the Japan Trench (JTRACK) project of the International Ocean Discovery Program (IOPD) – followed a similar effort in 2012, when Fulton and the IODP first ventured to the Japan Trench to study how and where the magnitude 9.1 earthquake – one of the largest ever recorded – originated.

In that rupture, the shallowest part of the fault slipped 50 to 60 meters, and “the seafloor itself jumped half a football field to the east over the course of a minute or two,” triggering a catastrophic tsunami that was much larger than anyone had expected, according to Fulton.

By studying the fault’s properties and conditions soon after the earthquake, the researchers sought to determine what caused such a significant rupture and why it had been so difficult to predict.

“Before we did this in 2012, no one had really tried to essentially drill a kilometer underground in such extreme water depth, let alone build an observatory or put geophysical tools down to try to characterize what’s in there,” Fulton said.

The observatory gave the team an up-close look at the conditions within the fault, revealing an anomalous heat signal caused by frictional heating on the fault during the earthquake. The unique data indicated that the fault was very weak. The observatory also revealed how, during aftershocks, faults and fractures opened up, with springs of water moving through them, which ultimately change the stress conditions within the system.

Looking Ahead: A Deeper Dive into Fault Mechanics

“So now, returning 12 years later, the down-going plate is still moving at about 10 centimeters per year. Has it stuck in certain spots? Has the fault started to build up stress, enough that maybe the shallow part could have another big earthquake? We want to see how those processes have evolved,” Fulton said. “All these things – coring, logging and observatory recording – we could just do little bits of 12 years ago, now we want to do a much deeper characterization of all the faults and fractures, and also look at the incoming plate before it subducts.”

The project concluded, in December, with the construction of a new, even deeper borehole observatory.

Fulton expects the data they’ve collected will generate a number of research papers in the coming years.

“It’s a big project. We don’t have the budget of [NASA’s] Europa Clipper, but, I think, it’s in that kind of style,” Fulton said. “Lots of big earthquake science and earthquake physics knowledge came from our previous expedition. We’re back there, and we’re already learning a lot.”

