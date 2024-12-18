Unmasking Metformin: Scientists Finally Crack the Code of This “Wonder Drug”

A Northwestern Medicine study has discovered that metformin, a common Type 2 diabetes medication, works by blocking a key part of the mitochondrial energy production, specifically complex I, which helps lower blood glucose levels.
This breakthrough provides insight into the drug’s mechanism which has been unclear despite its broad usage for over 60 years in treating diabetes, reducing inflammation, and slowing cancer growth.
Metformin’s Multifaceted Role
Millions of people use metformin, a medication for Type 2 diabetes that helps lower blood sugar. Beyond diabetes, this “wonder drug” has also been linked to slowing cancer growth, improving COVID-19 outcomes, and reducing inflammation. However, scientists have long struggled to understand exactly how it works.
A new study from Northwestern Medicine has provided clear evidence in mice that metformin lowers blood sugar by disrupting the cell’s energy supply. It does this by interfering with mitochondria, often called the cell’s “powerhouse.”
Specifically, metformin blocks a key part of the mitochondria’s energy-making system known as mitochondrial complex I. This allows the drug to target disease-contributing cells while sparing healthy ones from significant harm.
The findings were published today (December 18) in the journal Science Advances.
New Insights from Northwestern Medicine Study
“This research gives us a clearer understanding of how metformin works,” said corresponding author Navdeep Chandel, the David W. Cugell, MD, Professor of Medicine (Pulmonology and Critical Care), investigator with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and a professor of biochemistry and molecular genetics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. The study’s first author is Colleen Reczek, research assistant professor of medicine (pulmonary and critical care medicine) at Feinberg.
“This research significantly advances our understanding of metformin’s mechanism of action,” Chandel said. “While millions of people take metformin, understanding its exact mechanism has been a mystery. This study helps explain that metformin lowers blood sugar by interfering with mitochondria in cells.”
Historical Context and Ongoing Research
Metformin has been used as a diabetes treatment for more than 60 years. The relatively inexpensive medication, which derives from compounds in the French lilac plant, is the first line of defense for many patients with Type 2 diabetes worldwide, Chandel said. In the U.S., some patients take it alongside other medications like new diabetes and weight-loss drugs — semaglutides such as Ozempic or Mounjaro.
Scientists have many theories about metformin’s effect on cells, but the theories are often grounded in research from distinct fields and have provided only indirect evidence to back hypotheses, Chandel said.
“Every year there’s a new mechanism, a new target of metformin, and the next few years people debate those and don’t come to a consensus,” Chandel said.
Experimental Approach and Future Directions
Because metformin requires a transporter to access the interior of cells — where mitochondria live — it affects only a handful of cell types, mostly in the gut, liver and kidney. To test mitochondrial complex I’s role in glucose reduction, Reczek created mice genetically engineered to express a yeast enzyme (NDI1) that mimics mitochondrial complex I but is resistant to metformin inhibition.
They compared blood glucose levels in mice with and without metformin, and with or without the expressed yeast NDI1 protein. Glucose levels in the control mice lowered upon metformin administration. By contrast, NDI1-expressing mice ameliorated metformin reduction in glucose levels, indicating that metformin targets mitochondrial complex I to reduce glucose levels.
“The NDI1-expressing mice were not completely resistant to its glucose-lowering effects, suggesting metformin may also target other pathways to some extent, but more research is needed,” Chandel said.
Previously, the Chandel group had used NDI1 to demonstrate that metformin anti-cancer effects in cells that express the transporter for metformin were also due to inhibition of mitochondrial complex I in cancer cells.
Moreover, one of the co-authors of the current study, Dr. Scott Budinger, chief of pulmonary and critical care in the department of medicine at Feinberg, has previously shown with Chandel that metformin can decrease pollution-induced inflammation in mice by interfering with mitochondrial complex I.
“We think that the diverse effects metformin has on lowering glucose levels, decreasing inflammation and its potential anti-cancer effects could, in part, be explained by inhibiting mitochondrial complex I,” Chandel said. “Eventually, others will have to corroborate our idea of mitochondrial complex I inhibition as a unifying mechanism to explain how metformin could improve healthspan in humans.”
Reference: “Metformin targets mitochondrial complex I to lower blood glucose levels” by Colleen R. Reczek, Ram P. Chakrabarty, Karis B. D’Alessandro, Zachary L. Sebo, Rogan A. Grant, Peng Gao, G. R. Scott Budinger and Navdeep S. Chandel, 18 December 2024, Science Advances.
DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ads5466
Which would explain why metformin makes me more tired than usual.
Please be careful. Metformin blocks vitamin b12, which then leads to peripheral neuropathy. This happened to me after using metformin for 10 years, and sadly it is a permanent disability. Most doctors aren’t even aware of this nor worn their patients about it.
Are you sure it wasn’t that you diabetes for 10 years? Probably less than ideally controlled?
I refuse to take metformin. it made me extremely hard to get along with and made me miserable.
Metformin is dirt cheap. When I was prescribed this med, I immediately lost 70 lbs in about 4 months. My weight has settled down to a new much lower plateau. Why pay thousands for Ozempic which is a shot, when you can get Metformin which is a pill for less than $5.00 for a month supply. Metformin is far better than Ozempic.
Except for it blocking vitamin B12 in your body and causing peripheral neuropathy, which is a permanent disability.
That’s interesting. I’ve been on metformin for close to 10 years and my Dr checks B12 once per year. My B12 has always been in range except this last year it was higher than normal.
What are the down sides of metformin?
I’ve been taking it for over three years. All my health numbers are in the target range and I feel awesome. It can make your stomach upset sometimes. To get started you have start low and increase every week until you are at the target dose.
I will never give up Metformin.
You get the runs.
The downside of metformin usage, which is rarely spoken about, is Peripheral Neuropathy. That’s exactly what happened to me after 10 years of using metformin and my doctor not warning me that metformin blocks vitamin B12 in the body, which is absolutely necessary for your nerves to work correctly. The end result? A permanent disability that I now suffer with. I wish I had never heard of metformin.
Permanent and disabling peripheral neuropathy due to metformin blocking vitamin B12 in the body.
Many people, including myself, experience stomach discomfort and diarrhea. Some people get over it and some don’t. For me, the XR (extended release) version made all my discomfort go away.
Can u give some info on berberine and diabetis
Metformin does not block Vit. B12 as suggested by several other commenters. It can decrease B12 absorption in the gut, which over time can deplete the B12 stores in the liver (which usually would take several years). Therefore, if you either increase dietary sources of B12 or take a B12 supplement after starting metformin, your B12 levels can be easily maintained in normal range. For those claiming metformin caused peripheral neuropathy by “blocking” B12, so do elevated blood sugars cause neuropathy by physically damaging the small sensory nerve fibers in the extremities, then eventually affecting larger nerve fibers if blood sugars continue to be elevated. I know this because I am physician and often explain this to my patients. Metformin also does not CAUSE kidney disease. But it filtered out from the kidneys – so, if the kidney function is decreased, then metformin level can buildup too high in the system, which can lead to excessive lactic acid buildup. Knowing the mechanism of action of metformin described in this article, the lactic acidosis makes sense from a biochemical pathway point of view.
Blood glucose 429
Salad only eight days
Blood glucose 262