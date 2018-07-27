Visibility Information on the July 27, 2018 Lunar Eclipse

A lunar eclipse will be visible over much of the Earth on July 27, 2018. At least part of the eclipse will be visible in all major land areas except North and Central America, with totality visible in the the Middle East, India, parts of central Asia and eastern and southern Africa. The eclipse will start 1:14 p.m. EDT (17:14 Universal Time, or UTC), with the moon fully eclipsed between 3:30 p.m. and 5:13 p.m. EDT (19:30 and 21:13 UTC). It will end at 7:28 p.m. EDT (23:28 UTC).

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun. Related: What is a lunar eclipse?

NASA TV will carry live views of the eclipse from approximately 2:15 p.m. EDT (14:15 UTC) until as late as 6:30 p.m. EDT (18:30 UTC).