NASA invites you to take a behind-the-scenes look at how the agency explores Earth and outer space with a new monthly television series that premieres this week.

The inaugural episode of “NASA Science Live” will air at 3 p.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 27, on NASA Television, the agency’s website, Facebook Watch, YouTube, and Ustream. Viewers will be able to submit questions on social media using the hashtag #askNASA or by leaving a comment in the chat section on Facebook.

From remote locations on Earth to the depths of outer space, join the conversation live each month to interact with NASA experts and watch as they reveal the mysteries of our solar system and beyond.

“I am personally very excited about how this new show will highlight the interconnected nature of science from across the agency,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. “The series will find new ways to talk about science from various disciplines, missions and centers to show how each works together in order to achieve our exploration goals.”

This first episode – entitled “To the Moon, and Beyond” – will explore how science conducted on the lunar surface in the past informs current missions studying the Moon and future plans to send science, robots and humans to our nearest celestial neighbor.

For more information about the show, visit: https://go.nasa.gov/NASAScienceLive