Webb Space Telescope Performs Second Mid-Course Correction Burn on Way to L2

By NASA December 28, 2021

Webb Telescope L2 Flyby

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is the next of NASA’s Great Observatories; following in the line of the Hubble Space Telescope, the Compton Gamma-ray Observatory, the Chandra X-ray Observatory, and the Spitzer Space Telescope. JWST combines qualities of two of its predecessors, observing in infrared light, like Spitzer, with fine resolution, like Hubble. Credit: NASA, SkyWorks Digital, Northrop Grumman, STScI

At 7:20 pm EST – 60 hours after liftoff — Webb’s second mid-course correction burn began. It lasted 9 minutes and 27 seconds and is now complete. This burn is one of three planned course corrections to put the telescope precisely in orbit around the second Lagrange point, commonly known as L2.

