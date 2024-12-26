What happens to your brain when you know you’re being watched

A psychological study has revealed that surveillance increases a person’s subconscious awareness of being watched, which affects how the brain processes sensory information.
The research demonstrated that participants could detect faces quicker under surveillance without being consciously aware of this enhanced perception.
Surveillance Impact Study
A new psychological study has shown that when people know they are under surveillance it generates an automatic response of heightened awareness of being watched, with implications for public mental health.
In a paper published in the journal Neuroscience of Consciousness psychology researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) worked with 54 participants to examine the effects of surveillance on an essential function of human sensory perception – the ability to detect another person’s gaze.
Psychological Effects of Being Watched
Lead author, Associate Professor of neuroscience and Behaviour Kiley Seymour, said previous research has established the effects on conscious behavior when people know they are being watched, but the new study provided the first direct evidence that being watched also has an involuntary response.
“We know CCTV changes our behavior, and that’s the main driver for retailers and others wanting to deploy such technology to prevent unwanted behavior,” Associate Professor Seymour said.
“However, we show it’s not only overt behavior that changes – our brain changes the way it processes information.
“We found direct evidence that being conspicuously monitored via CCTV markedly impacts a hardwired and involuntary function of human sensory perception – the ability to consciously detect a face.
“It’s a mechanism that evolved for us to detect other agents and potential threats in our environment, such as predators and other humans, and it seems to be enhanced when we’re being watched on CCTV.
“Our surveilled participants became hyper-aware of face stimuli almost a second faster than the control group. This perceptual enhancement also occurred without participants realizing it.”
Associate Professor Seymour said that given the increasing level of surveillance in society and the ongoing debates around privacy reform, the study’s findings suggested the need for closer examination of the effects of surveillance on mental processes and on public health more broadly.
Unconscious Responses and Mental Health
“We had a surprising yet unsettling finding that despite participants reporting little concern or preoccupation with being monitored, its effects on basic social processing were marked, highly significant, and imperceptible to the participants.
“The ability to rapidly detect faces is of critical importance to human social interactions. Information conveyed in faces, such as gaze direction, enables us to construct models of other people’s minds and to use this information to predict behavior.
“We see hyper-sensitivity to eye gaze in mental health conditions like psychosis and social anxiety disorder where individuals hold irrational beliefs or preoccupations with the idea of being watched.
“Whilst this investigation was specifically focussed on unconscious social processes, future investigations should explore effects on the limbic system more broadly, which would have more general implications for public mental health and the importance of privacy.”
Reference: “Big brother: the effects of surveillance on fundamental aspects of social vision” by Kiley Seymour, Jarrod McNicoll and Roger Koenig-Robert, 10 December 2024, Neuroscience of Consciousness.
DOI: 10.1093/nc/niae039
What happens to your brain when you know you’re being watched
Horrid reaction to being surveilled. No longer want, no ambition, always scared. Raises your self conscious. Inwardly evaluate. No longer open, free thinking, happy, fun. Feel imprisoned, called out, unable to do daily tasks importantly. Relationships become flacid. Romanticism basically obsolete that is unless accompanied by a further theft of mind resulting in a voyeur type turning out. Job, hobbies become uninteresting, boring. Take it or leave it. Horrible feelings of being unsafe and self worth blows. Should never ever happen in a free society with no reason to be. Smelling like someone has NOTHING to do with visionary surveillance. Sanctity is gone………….
Agreed, 100%
Oh, Pshaw…
The feeling of being watched is just one of the paramnesias, along with Deja vu and about a dozen others.
Since this is French Psychology, as opposed to German and Austrian…we rarely hear about it.
I want the surveillance state ended. If we need people to become more aware, we can hire foreign workers and slap us around at traffic stops. The people doing the direction, are not as smart as the potential the systems impose upon.
Being watched make me just want to do more “boring” activities like cleaning, reading and coding because I know I’m being surveillanced.
Interestingly enough, you know it in first person experience not in the brain…. So, the brain knows is only later and circumstantially, not directly.
Who cares about something which is not dieect. It never cam be more direct as someone can perceive it in first person. Or are you still thinking that the rational consciousness comers before first person one?
I think it could be a good idea to let participants understand what it being does especially if they are not of any threat to society. Their behavior would still end up the same and results would be the same. It shouldn’t be only risks for the patient. Trust has to be there too.
The brain gets paranoid, duh.
Try having paranoid schizophrenia and PTSD with a dash of harm OCD….