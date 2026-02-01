Why Are My Ears Ringing? Here’s What Experts Want You To Know About Tinnitus

Understanding how hearing loss and tinnitus develop reveals why early prevention and treatment matter.

Susan Bianco, an 87-year-old resident of Lancaster, began to notice changes in her hearing when she repeatedly had to ask her husband to say things again. Conversations on the phone became difficult, and social gatherings were especially challenging.

“It’s very hard to hear in a crowd,” she says. “I can’t understand what one person is saying if other people are talking.”

Soon after, Bianco noticed a new symptom. She began hearing a persistent buzzing sound in her ears that became more noticeable when she was tired.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bianco is one of the 13 percent of adults in the United States, and 27 percent of adults age 65 and older, who experience hearing difficulty. She is also among the 10 percent of people with tinnitus, a condition commonly associated with hearing loss. Both hearing loss and tinnitus become more likely with increasing age and exposure to loud noise.

“You can’t stop aging, but you can take steps to conserve your hearing and reduce your risk of developing hearing loss and tinnitus,” says Dr. Jackie Price, an audiologist at Penn State Health Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.

What is tinnitus

Tinnitus refers to sounds such as ringing, buzzing, hissing, or whooshing that are heard in one or both ears. Some people describe the noise as resembling cicadas or a freight train, Price says.

“For some people, the noise is constant and bothersome, interfering with their productivity and quality of life,” Price says.

The noise doesn’t come from an external source. It stems from a miscommunication between your brain and ears.

Other common sound-related disorders include hyperacusis, which makes everyday sounds feel too intense, and misophonia, where certain sounds trigger strong emotional reactions.

What causes tinnitus and hearing loss?

Price explains that tinnitus and similar sound-related conditions are often early indicators of hearing loss.

Hearing loss begins when tiny hair cells inside the cochlea, a spiral-shaped structure in the inner ear, are damaged. These cells normally transform sound waves into electrical signals that the brain can interpret. When the hair cells are injured, those signals are disrupted, making sounds harder to hear. This breakdown in communication can also distort signals, leading the brain to perceive sounds that are not actually present, which is experienced as tinnitus.

Hearing loss and sound disorders can affect more than just your ears. They often affect sleep, concentration, and relationships. They can also speed up cognitive decline, raise depression risk, and increase the risk of falls.

How can hearing loss and tinnitus be prevented?

Protect your ears from loud noise: Use hearing protection when noise exceeds 85 decibels. That means wearing earplugs or earmuffs at concerts, sporting events, fireworks, and when using power tools.

“I counsel people to wear hearing protection when they’re mowing grass instead of listening to music through earbuds,” Price says. “It’s like a double whammy because people have the noise from the mower, and then they crank up the music so they can hear it, and then they listen to excess noise for 45 minutes or more, sometimes twice a week.”

Choose the right earplugs or earmuffs: Buy earplugs or earmuffs with a Noise Reduction Rating of at least 22 decibels. This number, listed on the product package, tells you how much sound the product will eliminate. Insert earplugs correctly for full protection.

“Take a foam earplug between your two fingers and smoosh it down and roll it,” Price explains. “Then, when you go to put it in your ear, pull on your ear lobe with the opposite hand to open up the ear canal, insert the earplug, and let it fully expand.”

Most foam earplugs are meant for one-time use to maintain a complete seal that keeps noise out.

How are hearing loss and tinnitus treated?

Hearing loss and tinnitus have no cure, but treatment can improve hearing and quality of life.

Hearing loss is managed based on its underlying cause and how much hearing has been affected. In many situations, doctors recommend hearing aids or other assistive devices to support clearer communication.

For tinnitus, one commonly used approach is Tinnitus Retraining Therapy, which aims to reduce how disruptive the condition feels in everyday life. This method combines counseling to help individuals adjust to the sounds they hear with sound therapy that introduces soft background noise, such as white noise, to draw attention away from the tinnitus.

Bianco now wears hearing aids and recently started Tinnitus Retraining Therapy. Price programmed a soft, pleasant, constant noise into Bianco’s hearing aid as part of her sound therapy. Bianco hopes the new noise can help her feel less distracted by her tinnitus.

“It sounds like it’s raining, which is a sound I don’t mind too much,” Bianco says.

When to get a hearing test

If you notice ringing in your ears, seek out a hearing evaluation, Price advises.

“Sometimes people think they hear fine, but there are signs of change inside the ear, such as hair cell damage or hearing loss at the highest frequencies,” Price says. “Testing can help you become better educated about what’s going on so you can manage those changes.”

If you live nearby, you can contact Penn State Health Audiology to schedule a hearing evaluation: 717-531-6822

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.