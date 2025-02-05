Why Scientists Are Living Underwater to Prepare for Mars and Beyond

Submarines serve as a vital research platform in the SubSea project, where the effects of extreme isolation similar to space missions are studied.

A diverse team has spent 60 days underwater to explore how such conditions impact human health and crew dynamics, offering valuable insights for future space explorations and addressing wider health challenges like depression and sleep disorders.

From Ocean Depths to Space Challenges

Submarines are becoming a valuable tool for studying how humans adapt to extreme environments, from the deep ocean to outer space.

The European Space Agency (ESA), the Portuguese Space Agency, and the Portuguese Navy are using submarines to simulate the isolation and confinement challenges faced during space missions.

Recently, the first crew of the SubSea project completed a 60-day underwater expedition and returned to shore. Scientists from universities in Germany, Italy, and Portugal are analyzing how stress, mood, and teamwork evolve among 25 volunteers living in tight quarters — similar to conditions experienced by astronauts on long-duration space missions.

Studying Human Resilience

Submarines replicate the isolation, confinement, and operational challenges of space missions, making them ideal for studying how these conditions affect crew members and for developing strategies to help them cope.

Underwater expeditions serve as high-fidelity analogs for testing new techniques and for gathering data to improve future human spaceflight missions.

To understand how body and mind adapt throughout the mission, scientists used questionnaires and collected hair and saliva samples. The results will help them track stress markers like cortisol, as well as monitor changes in the crew’s immune health.

Advancements in Space Readiness

ESA and its international partners have been using the International Space Station for more than two decades to conduct hundreds of experiments, including the study of the effects of spaceflight on human health.

On the Space Station, astronauts are exposed to microgravity and space radiation while living and working in a confined environment.

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who recently spent six months orbiting Earth with the Huginn mission, believes that missions like SubSea help them prepare for the many physiological and psychological challenges of space. “SubSea is an essential initiative to understand human resilience in extreme environments,” says Andreas.

“Research into life and work in confined environments, whether under the sea, in space or in remote locations on Earth provide invaluable insights into how humans adapt physically and mentally to isolation and stress,” he adds.

“These efforts deepen our understanding of extreme environments and play a crucial role in preparing the global space community for the challenges of future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” says Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration.

Integrating knowledge from submarine and astronaut research communities could drive innovation in healthcare for polar stations, military deployments, hiking expeditions, populations living in prolonged darkness, and even mining operations. Findings could address clinical disorders such as seasonal affective disorder, depression, and sleep disturbances.

This SubSea mission marks the initial phase of a project designed to expand its research scope in subsequent stages.

Portugal’s Strategic Role

“SubSea aligns perfectly with Portugal’s growing focus on analog activities and space medicine,” states Ricardo Conde, president of the Portuguese Space Agency.

Portugal has several terrestrial analog sites, such as the Capelinhos Volcano and Barreiro da Faneca in the Azores and the Selvagens Islands in Madeira. These locations resemble conditions found on celestial bodies like the Moon and Mars.

By leveraging its unique terrestrial and marine resources, Portugal is positioning itself as an essential hub for research, innovation, and training to support future space missions.

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