Worried About Getting Older? It Might Actually Cause You to Age Faster

Concerns about getting older and fears surrounding declining health may be connected to measurable biological changes associated with aging.

Worrying about aging is often treated as an emotional issue, but new research suggests it may also connect to measurable changes inside the body. In a study led by researchers at NYU School of Global Public Health, women who felt more anxious about getting older, especially about future health decline, showed signs of faster biological aging at the cellular level.

“Our research suggests that subjective experiences may be driving objective measures of aging,” said Mariana Rodrigues, a PhD student at NYU School of Global Public Health and the first author of the study, published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology. “Aging-related anxiety is not merely a psychological concern, but may leave a mark on the body with real health consequences.”

Anxiety about aging is common and often centers on fears of physical decline, disease, and reduced independence. Previous studies have shown that ongoing psychological stress can influence biological aging through epigenetic changes, which affect how genes function without altering the DNA itself.

“We know from previous research that anxiety, depression, and mental health in general are associated with a number of physical health outcomes, but until now, researchers haven’t focused on whether there is a correlation between worrying about aging and the process of aging itself,” said Rodrigues.

Why Aging Anxiety May Be Especially Relevant for Women

Women may experience heightened anxiety about aging due to social expectations around youth and appearance, along with concerns related to fertility and reproductive aging.

“Women in midlife may also be multiple in roles, including caring for their aging parents. As they see older family members grow older and become sick, they may worry about whether the same thing will happen to them,” said Rodrigues.

To examine how these concerns relate to biological aging, the research team analyzed data from 726 women enrolled in the Midlife in the United States (MIDUS) study. Participants reported how often they worried about changes in physical appearance, increasing health problems, and becoming too old to have children.

Measuring Aging at the Molecular Level

Blood samples were also collected to assess biological aging using two epigenetic clocks. One clock measures the speed of aging over time (DunedinPACE), while the other estimates the accumulation of biological damage linked to aging (GrimAge2).

Women who reported higher levels of anxiety about growing older showed signs of faster biological aging according to the DunedinPACE measure. These changes may raise the risk of physical decline and age related disease later in life.

Among the different types of concerns, worries about declining health were most strongly connected to accelerated epigenetic aging. In contrast, anxiety related to appearance or fertility did not show a significant association. The researchers suggest this may be because health-related worries tend to persist as people age, while concerns about beauty and reproduction often lessen over time.

Mental Health, Behavior, and the Aging Process

According to the researchers, the study is a reminder that mental and physical health across the lifespan are intimately connected—despite often being treated as separate entities.

“Our research identifies aging anxiety as a measurable and modifiable psychological determinant that seems to be shaping aging biology,” said Adolfo Cuevas, associate professor of social and behavioral sciences at NYU School of Global Public Health and the study’s senior author.

The researchers also note that the study, which provides a snapshot of aging anxiety and biomarkers at one point in time, can’t rule out that other factors may be influencing these biological changes. Harmful health behaviors often used to cope with anxiety may help to explain the link between aging anxiety and accelerated aging. When the researchers adjusted their analyses to control for health behaviors like smoking and alcohol use, the association between aging anxiety and epigenetic aging decreased and was no longer significant.

More studies are needed to clarify how this type of anxiety influences aging over time, which could help health professionals determine how to best support those experiencing aging anxiety and mitigate related harm.

“Aging is a universal experience,” said Rodrigues. “We need to start a discourse about how we as a society—through our norms, structural factors, and interpersonal relationships—address the challenges of aging.”

Reference: “Aging anxiety and epigenetic aging in a national sample of adult women in the United States” by Mariana Rodrigues, Jemar R. Bather and Adolfo G. Cuevas, 21 November 2025, Psychoneuroendocrinology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.psyneuen.2025.107704

Jemar R. Bather of NYU School of Global Public Health was a study coauthor. The research was supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (R01DK137246, R01DK137805).

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