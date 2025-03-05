Diabetes Drug Reduces Heart Failure Risk in Cancer Patients by 50% – A Game-Changer for Recovery

A widely used diabetes medication, SGLT2 inhibitors, has shown a surprising benefit for cancer patients—protecting their hearts from chemotherapy-related damage. Researchers found that it slashes heart failure risk and hospitalizations by over 50%, with particularly strong effects in breast cancer patients.

A widely used diabetes medication may help cancer patients recover more effectively in the long term, according to new research from the University of East Anglia.

Many cancer patients develop heart failure, either due to the disease itself or as a side effect of chemotherapy. This can significantly impact their quality of life, lead to frequent hospitalizations, and, in some cases, be life-threatening.

A newly published study suggests that a class of diabetes drugs known as SGLT2 inhibitors may offer heart protection both during and after cancer treatment.

Unprecedented Benefits for Cancer Patients

This is the first time any medication has been shown to reduce the risk of heart failure and related hospitalizations in cancer patients and survivors.

Findings indicate that SGLT2 inhibitors lower the likelihood of heart failure and unplanned hospital visits due to heart complications by more than 50%.

Especially Promising for Breast Cancer Patients

The benefits appear particularly strong for breast cancer patients undergoing anthracycline chemotherapy, a common treatment known to impact heart health.

Lead researcher Prof Vassilios Vassiliou, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School and Consultant Cardiologist at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: “Cancer is currently one of the leading causes of premature death worldwide​.”

Chemotherapy’s Unintended Consequences

“Chemotherapy has played an instrumental role in improving patient outcomes. But up to 20 percent of cancer patients who have had chemotherapy go on to develop heart problems, with up to 10 percent having heart failure,” explained Vassiliou.

“We know that a type of diabetes medication called SGLT2 inhibitors are recognized for their cardiovascular benefits. They can improve the symptoms of heart failure such as breathlessness and tiredness, and also reduce people’s risk of becoming frail.

“We wanted to see whether SGLT2 inhibitors could help protect the heart during and after cancer treatment.”

Analyzing 13 studies with a total of 88,273 cancer patients and survivors, the team found that hospital admissions for heart failure were reduced by half.

A Game-Changer for Breast Cancer Patients

The effect was especially striking in breast cancer patients undergoing anthracycline chemotherapy, offering a promising breakthrough in patient care

The number of new heart failure cases appeared to fall by more than two-thirds (71 percent), suggesting these pills might help protect the heart during and after cancer treatment, though the research team says that more research is needed to confirm these findings.

A Step Toward Routine Use

Prof Vassiliou said: “What we found is that SGLT2 inhibitors may help protect the heart during and after cancer treatment.

“These medications significantly lowered the risk of heart failure and reduced hospital visits related to heart failure.

“The benefits are particularly promising for breast cancer patients receiving a common type of chemotherapy called anthracycline chemotherapy,” he added.

“We hope that this type of medication could in future be used as routine for cancer patients.”

Reference: “Impact of sodium–glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors on heart failure outcomes in cancer patients and survivors: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by U Bhalraam, Rathna B Veerni, Sophie Paddock, James Meng, Massimo Piepoli, Teresa López-Fernández, Vasiliki Tsampasian and Vassilios S Vassiliou, 6 March 2025, European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

DOI: 10.1093/eurjpc/zwaf026

This research was led by the University of East Anglia, in collaboration with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Ninewells Hospital and Medical School in Dundee, IRCCS Policlinico San Donato (Italy), La Paz University Hospital (Spain), Quiron Pozuelo University Hospital (Spain) and the University of Milan (Italy).

