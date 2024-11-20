130-Year Record Broken: Mount Fuji Bare Again After Fleeting Snow

The volcano’s first snow of the season fell in early November 2024—the latest in a 130-year record—only to apparently vanish within a few days.

In November 2024, Mount Fuji in Japan experienced its first snowfall of the season, marking the latest onset in 130 years, with snow finally appearing on November 6. This unprecedented delay follows a summer of record-high temperatures across Japan, including an unusually warm fall, which likely contributed to the late snowfall.

Record-Breaking Late Snowfall on Mount Fuji

In November 2024, Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji, the country’s tallest peak, remained bare well into the season, awaiting its first snowfall. When snow finally appeared on its slopes on November 6, it marked the latest first snowfall in 130 years of record-keeping. This surpassed the previous record of October 26, set in both 1955 and 2016.

Ground and aerial photos from November 6 showed Mount Fuji with a fresh coating of snow on its peak. A local office of the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) officially confirmed the presence of snow on November 7, according to news reports; clouds had obstructed their view of the mountain the previous day.

Comparing Seasonal Changes

By the time the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on the Landsat 8 satellite acquired this image (upper) on November 9, the new snow appeared to have melted. For comparison, an image from October 30, 2023 (lower), acquired by the OLI-2 on Landsat 9, shows the mountain clad in white. That year, the first snow on Mount Fuji came on October 5, a more typical time for this annual milestone.

A Trend of Rising Temperatures

The snow’s late arrival follows periods of exceptional warmth in Japan. The average summer temperature, from June to August 2024, was 1.76 degrees Celsius (3.17 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the 1991–2020 average, according to JMA weather station observations. Those temperatures tied summer 2023 as the country’s hottest summer since comparable records began in 1898.

Above-average heat continued into the fall. Across Japan, over 120 million people experienced “unusual heat” in the first week of October 2024, reported Climate Central, when more than 70 Japanese cities recorded temperatures of 30°C (86°F) or higher. Warmth was also felt at Mount Fuji’s summit, which, according to news reports, prevented early-season precipitation from falling as snow.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Wanmei Liang, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey.



Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.