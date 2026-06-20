2,000-Year-Old Grape Seeds Rewrite the History of Italian Wine

A genetic study of 2,000-year-old grape seeds is shedding new light on ancient winemaking.

For centuries, the vineyards of Tuscany have been associated with some of the world’s most celebrated red wines. But a cache of grape seeds buried in ancient wells is revealing a very different story about what people were growing and drinking in the region 2,000 years ago.

By sequencing DNA preserved inside dozens of ancient seeds, researchers have reconstructed the most comprehensive genetic history of grapevines ever recovered from a single archaeological site. The results provide a rare glimpse into how vineyards evolved from the Etruscan period into the Roman era and show how closely connected ancient winemaking may have been across Europe.

Published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the study centers on Cetamura del Chianti, a hilltop settlement in the heart of modern Tuscany. Between 300 BCE and 300 CE, residents discarded grape seeds into deep wells. Over time, oxygen-free mud sealed and preserved them, creating an unusually rich genetic archive that survived for more than two millennia.

Ancient Seeds Preserved Beneath Tuscany

Dr Oya Inanli, who completed the work as part of her PhD at the University of York’s Department of Archaeology, said: “We sequenced the DNA of 80 seeds and found a remarkable story of continuity. A large majority of the tested seeds belonged to a single, identical variety passed directly from the Etruscans to the Romans and maintained for centuries.

“We were also able to go a step further with the genetic testing and determine the color of the ancient grapes. The markers revealed that this dominant, long-lived clone produced white berries.”

The finding was unexpected because modern Chianti is best known for red Sangiovese wines. However, white grape varieties are still grown in the region.

Professor Nancy De Grummond, from Florida State University, said: “Our team’s research adds an important chapter on the history of wine in the viticulture region of Chianti. What a delightful surprise to learn that the world-famous red wine of today was actually preceded by a white vintage that was curated and maintained for centuries in Etruscan and Roman times.”

Evidence of Roman-Era Vineyard Expansion

After the Romans took control of the settlement, new grape varieties began appearing at Cetamura. Researchers believe these may have been preferred cultivars introduced from other parts of the growing empire.

The team also found evidence that people collected wild grapes. That conclusion came from analyzing the shape of the seeds, which can help distinguish wild grapes from cultivated varieties.

DNA analysis showed that the dominant grapevine at Cetamura was closely related to two ancient grape seeds previously identified in southern France. The connection provides biological evidence of a large agricultural network that likely helped spread and standardize grape cultivation across Roman territories.

Ancient Links to Modern European Grapevines

Researchers also identified an ancient grape seed linked to a grape family that remains widespread across Central and Eastern Europe.

Its closest modern relative appears to be Baratcsuha szurke, a rare Hungarian grape variety. The genetic evidence also ties the ancient seed to a famous 400-year-old grapevine growing in Maribor, Slovenia.

The vine is officially recognized as the world’s oldest living grapevine that continues to produce fruit.

Dr. Nathan Wales of the University of York’s Department of Archaeology said: “Our new findings show that this specific grape family is ancient and resilient. It is incredible to think that the wine grapes enjoyed by the ancient Romans are mere steps away from the varieties we pour into our glasses today.

“When you drink wine made from these relic varieties, you are tasting history that is just a stone’s throw from what was served at Roman dinner tables thousands of years ago.”

Reference: “Grapevine cultivation at Cetamura del Chianti: multiproxy evidence for centuries of continuity from the Etruscans to the Romans” by Oya Inanli, Laurent Bouby, Vincent Bonhomme, Nancy de Grummond, Lara González Carretero, Roberto Bacilieri, Hannes Schroeder, Jazmín Ramos-Madrigal and Nathan Wales, 12 June 2026, Journal of Archaeological Science.

DOI: 10.1016/j.jas.2026.106605

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.