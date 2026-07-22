3.1-Billion-Year-Old Rocks Rewrite the History of Earth’s Early Tectonics

Earth may have been recycling surface water through its deep interior more than three billion years ago.

In the Pilbara region of Western Australia, volcanic rocks more than three billion years old preserve traces of a journey once considered unlikely. Their chemistry suggests that water from Earth’s surface had already traveled deep into the planet, where it helped generate magma and influence volcanic activity.

The rocks come from the Pilbara Craton, an ancient and unusually well-preserved section of Earth’s crust. An international research group led by Adelaide University geochemist Dr. Eric Vandenburg analyzed their chemical signatures to reconstruct conditions 3.1 billion years ago.

The evidence points to water entering the mantle, the hot layer beneath the crust, before contributing to magmas that later rose toward the surface. The resulting volcanoes may have resembled those now found around the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where volcanic activity is closely connected to material descending into Earth.

Reported in Nature Communications, the findings suggest that the young planet was already moving water between its surface and interior through a process that performed some of the same functions as modern plate tectonics. The mechanism, however, may have looked very different because early Earth was much hotter.

Water reached the mantle surprisingly early

Dr. Vandenburg, from the School of Physics, Chemistry and Earth Sciences, said the ancient Pilbara rocks provide one of the few surviving records of this early chapter in Earth’s development.

“These rocks formed more than three billion years ago, when Earth was a very different place,” he said.

Today, oceans and the deep Earth are connected through plate tectonics. At subduction zones, one plate sinks beneath another and carries water-bearing minerals from the surface into the mantle. The released water lowers the temperature required for surrounding rock to melt, helping produce magma that can feed volcanoes and contribute to the growth of continents.

That explanation works for the present day, but applying it to early Earth creates a problem. The planet’s greater internal heat may have prevented its crust from behaving like the rigid moving plates seen now. Without familiar subduction zones, geologists have struggled to explain whether surface water could reach the mantle at all.

“The early Earth was too hot for plates to behave that way, so until now it has been unclear whether surface water could have made that journey more than three billion years ago, and if so, how.

“What surprised us was finding evidence that large amounts of water had already made their way deep into the Earth’s interior and influenced the formation of volcanic rocks.”

The chemical record therefore changes the central question. Rather than asking whether water reached the deep interior, researchers can begin investigating what process carried it there before modern plate tectonics was established.

A sinking crust may explain how

Dr. Vandenburg and his colleagues propose that early Earth may have transported water downward through “dripduction.”

In this process, sections of the planet’s cooler outer crust absorbed or contained water and gradually became dense enough to lose stability. Instead of moving downward along the edge of a rigid tectonic plate, these heavy sections sagged and eventually collapsed into the hotter mantle beneath them.

The idea resembles dense material dripping from the base of the crust. Each downward collapse could have carried water-rich rock from the surface into Earth’s interior without requiring a fully developed system of modern tectonic plates.

As the sinking material entered hotter conditions, it released its water into the surrounding mantle. That water promoted melting and generated magma, which could rise, erupt through volcanoes, and eventually cool into the rocks preserved in the Pilbara today.

The researchers arrived at this explanation by reading chemical fingerprints left inside the volcanic rocks. Particular chemical patterns can reveal how magma formed and whether water was present during the process, allowing geologists to reconstruct events that cannot be observed directly.

“The Earth wasn’t operating exactly as it does now, but it appears some of the key processes were already in place,” Dr. Vandenburg said.

Early recycling connected Earth’s layers

The findings address a major uncertainty about when Earth began exchanging material between its surface and deep interior. That connection is central to the planet’s long-term development because it moves water and other chemical ingredients through the crust, mantle and atmosphere.

Deep water recycling influences the formation of magma and the locations of volcanic eruptions. Over longer periods, it also contributes to continental growth and helps redistribute materials important to the environments in which life developed.

The evidence from the Pilbara suggests that this exchange began earlier than previously recognized. Even without plate tectonics operating in its modern form, the young Earth may already have possessed a mechanism capable of carrying surface material downward and returning transformed material through volcanic activity.

Ancient rocks capable of preserving such evidence are uncommon because most of Earth’s earliest crust has been altered, buried or destroyed by later geological activity. The Pilbara is especially valuable because its rocks survived with unusually clear records of processes that occurred billions of years ago.

By decoding those records, the researchers reconstructed a planet that was not divided into isolated surface and interior systems. Instead, water was already circulating between them, shaping magma, volcanoes and the developing continents while Earth was still in its infancy.

Reference: “Modern arc-like water content in the source of 3.1-billion-year-old volcanic rocks” by Eric D. Vandenburg, Oliver Nebel, R. Hugh Smithies, Peter A. Cawood, Laura A. Miller, Marc-Alban Millet and Fabio A. Capitanio, 7 July 2026, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-74653-1

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