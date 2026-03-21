3-Million-Year-Old Fossils Expose Surprising Ocean Connections

Tiny fossils from Hokkaido are revealing a surprisingly mobile ancient ocean during a warmer world.

A team led by researchers at Kumamoto University has identified a new genus of microscopic crustaceans in northern Japan, providing fresh insight into how North Pacific ocean currents changed during an important phase of Earth’s climate history.

The study examines fossil ostracodes, tiny shrimp-like crustaceans with hard shells, preserved in Early Pliocene sediments (about 3–4 million years old) from the Takikawa Formation in Hokkaido. By analyzing their shapes and where they were found, the scientists determined that these specimens belong to a previously unknown genus, which they named Woodeltia.

Despite measuring only a few millimeters (less than 0.2 inches), ostracodes are valuable indicators of ancient marine environments. Different species thrive in specific water temperatures and depths, so their fossils help scientists reconstruct past ocean conditions.

Clues to an Ancient North Pacific

Woodeltia stands out because it is closely related to species previously found only in distant parts of the North Pacific. This link suggests that marine organisms were able to travel across large ocean distances during the Early Pliocene, when global temperatures were higher than today.

“Our findings indicate that ocean circulation patterns in the North Pacific were more dynamic than previously thought,” said Associate Professor Gengo Tanaka from Center for Water Cycle, Marine Environmental and Disaster Management (CWMD), Kumamoto University. “These tiny fossils provide direct biological evidence that marine pathways linking the northern Pacific regions were already active several million years ago.”

Why the Early Pliocene Matters

Scientists often study the Early Pliocene as a comparison for future climate conditions because atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were similar to those expected in the coming decades. Examining ocean behavior during that warmer period can improve predictions about how modern marine ecosystems may respond to climate change.

The discovery also underscores the importance of Japan’s fossil-rich sedimentary formations. The Takikawa Formation, known for its abundance of marine fossils, continues to produce new species that expand knowledge of Earth’s environmental history.

This research shows how close examination of even microscopic fossils can reveal large-scale patterns such as ocean circulation and climate change. Through studies like this, Kumamoto University is contributing to global efforts to reconstruct Earth’s past and better anticipate the future of the oceans.

Reference: “Early Pliocene ostracodes from the Takikawa Formation in Hokkaido, northern Japan, and the new genus Woodeltia moving in the North Pacific Ocean” by Kazumasa Mukai and Gengo Tanaka, 26 November 2025, Journal of Paleontology.

DOI: 10.1017/jpa.2025.10178

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