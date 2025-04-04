5,700 Years of Storms Reveal a Brewing Caribbean Crisis

A 30-meter sediment core extracted from the “Great Blue Hole” in Belize offers the longest continuous record of storm frequency in the Atlantic.

In the shallow waters of the Lighthouse Reef Atoll, located 80 kilometers (50 miles) off the coast of Belize, the seafloor plunges steeply into a striking underwater formation. Known as the “Great Blue Hole,” this 125-meter-deep (410-foot) sinkhole, surrounded by coral reefs, resembles a dark blue eye when viewed from above. It formed thousands of years ago from a karst cave on a limestone island. During the last ice age, the cave’s roof collapsed, and as global sea levels rose with the melting of ice sheets, the cave was flooded.

In the summer of 2022, a team of scientists led by Professor Eberhard Gischler, head of the Biosedimentology Research Group at Goethe University Frankfurt and funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG), transported a drilling platform across the open sea to the “Great Blue Hole.” There, they extracted a 30-meter-long (100 feet) sediment core from the underwater cave. This core contains nearly 20,000 years of accumulated sediment and was later analyzed by researchers from the universities of Frankfurt, Cologne, Göttingen, Hamburg, and Bern.

Coarse layers are a testimony to tropical storms

About 7,200 years ago, the former limestone island that became Lighthouse Reef was submerged by the sea. The sediments at the bottom of the “Great Blue Hole” have since recorded 5,700 years of extreme weather events, including tropical storms and hurricanes.

Dr. Dominik Schmitt, a researcher in the Biosedimentology Research Group and lead author of the study, explains: “Due to the unique environmental conditions – including oxygen-free bottom water and several stratified water layers – fine marine sediments could settle largely undisturbed in the ‘Great Blue Hole.’ Inside the sediment core, they look a bit like tree rings, with the annual layers alternating in color between gray-green and light green depending on organic content.”

Storm waves and surges transported coarse particles from the atoll’s eastern reef edge into the sinkhole, forming distinct layers called tempestites. “The tempestites stand out from the fair-weather gray-green sediments in terms of grain size, composition, and color, which ranges from beige to white,” Schmitt notes.

The research team identified and precisely dated a total of 574 storm events over the past 5,700 years, offering unprecedented insights into climate fluctuations and hurricane cycles in the southwestern Caribbean. Instrumental data and human records available to date have only covered the past 175 years.

Rising incidence of storms in the southwestern Caribbean

The distribution of storm event layers in the sediment core reveals that the frequency of tropical storms and hurricanes in the southwestern Caribbean has steadily increased over the past six millennia. Schmitt explains: “A key factor has been the southward shift of the equatorial low-pressure zone. Known as the Intertropical Convergence Zone, this zone influences the location of major storm formation areas in the Atlantic and determines how tropical storms and hurricanes move and where they make landfall in the Caribbean.”

The research team was also able to correlate higher sea-surface temperatures with increased storm activity. Schmitt states: “These shorter-term fluctuations align with five distinct warm and cold climate periods, which also impacted water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic.”

Climate change results in greater storm activity

Over the past six millennia, between four and sixteen tropical storms and hurricanes passed over the “Great Blue Hole” per century. However, the nine storm layers from the past 20 years indicate that extreme weather events will be significantly more frequent in this region in the 21st century.

Gischler warns: “Our results suggest that some 45 tropical storms and hurricanes could pass over this region in our century alone. This would far exceed the natural variability of the past millennia.” Natural climate fluctuations cannot account for this increase, the researchers emphasize, pointing instead to the ongoing warming during the Industrial Age, which results in rising ocean temperatures and stronger global La Niña events, thereby creating optimal conditions for frequent storm formation and their rapid intensification.

Reference: “An annually resolved 5700-year storm archive reveals drivers of Caribbean cyclone frequency” by Dominik Schmitt, Eberhard Gischler, Martin Melles, Volker Wennrich, Hermann Behling, Lyudmila Shumilovskikh, Flavio S. Anselmetti, Hendrik Vogel, Jörn Peckmann and Daniel Birgel, 14 March 2025, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ads5624

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.