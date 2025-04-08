New Data Reveals Sea Levels Rose 125 Feet After Last Ice Age

New research reveals that post-ice age sea levels rose over a meter per century during key periods and totaled about 38 meters, informing current climate projections.

New geological data has provided a clearer understanding of how quickly and how much global sea levels rose following the last ice age, around 11,700 years ago.

This information is crucial for understanding the effects that global warming has had on melting ice caps and rising sea levels. The findings were published in the scientific journal Nature by researchers from Deltares, Utrecht University, TNO Netherlands Geological Service, Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ), University of Leeds, University of Sheffield, University of Amsterdam, LIAG, and BGR.

Better understanding of sea level rise

This new knowledge about sea level rise during the early Holocene serves as a valuable reference for both scientists and policymakers. It is especially relevant today, as we are experiencing rapid melting of ice sheets due to global warming. The study offers important insights that can help guide decisions for the future.

Because of the ongoing increase in greenhouse gas emissions, climate models developed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) project that sea levels could rise by several meters by the year 2300. Some scenarios suggest an increase of more than one meter per century.

Unlike the early Holocene, however, the consequences of sea level rise today are far more serious. This is largely due to the growth of human populations and the widespread development of infrastructure, cities, and economic centers in coastal regions.

Unique dataset in the North Sea region

Global sea levels rose quickly following the last ice age. This was as a result of global warming and the melting of enormous ice caps that covered North America and Europe.

Until now, the rate and extent of sea level rise during the early Holocene were not known due to a lack of sound geological data from this period. Using a unique dataset for the North Sea region, the researchers have now been able to make highly accurate calculations for the first time.

They analyzed a range of boreholes from the area in the North Sea that was once Doggerland, a land bridge between Great Britain and mainland Europe. This area flooded as the sea level rose.

By analyzing the submerged peat layers from this area, dating them, and applying modeling techniques, researchers showed that, during two phases in the early Holocene, rates of global sea level rise briefly peaked at more than a meter per century. By comparison, the current rate of sea level rise in the Netherlands is about 3 mm annually, the equivalent of 30 centimeters per century, and is expected to increase.

Furthermore, until now there has been considerable uncertainty about the total rise between 11,000 and 3,000 years ago. Estimates varied between 32 and 55 meters. The new study has eliminated that uncertainty and it shows that the total rise was around 38 meters (125 feet).

Groundbreaking research

Marc Hijma, a geologist at Deltares and the lead author of the study: “With this groundbreaking research, we have taken an important step towards a better understanding of sea level rise after the last ice age. By drawing on detailed data for the North Sea region, we can now better unravel the complex interaction between ice sheets, climate, and sea level. This provides insights for both scientists and policymakers so that we can prepare better for the impacts of current climate change, for example by focusing on climate adaptation.”

Reference: “Global sea-level rise in the early Holocene revealed from North Sea peats” by Marc P. Hijma, Sarah L. Bradley, Kim M. Cohen, Wouter van der Wal, Natasha L. M. Barlow, Bas Blank, Manfred Frechen, Rick Hennekam, Sytze van Heteren, Patrick Kiden, Antonis Mavritsakis, Bart M. L. Meijninger, Gert-Jan Reichart, Lutz Reinhardt, Kenneth F. Rijsdijk, Annemiek Vink and Freek S. Busschers, 19 March 2025, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-08769-7

