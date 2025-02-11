A Breakthrough Discovery Transforms Plastic Trash Into Valuable Industrial Materials

Scientists have found methods to convert plastic waste into valuable chemicals.

One approach breaks plastics into olefins for producing alcohols, while another transforms them into fatty acids for detergents. These processes reduce reliance on fossil fuels and support a more sustainable plastic economy.

Turning Plastic Waste into High-Value Chemicals

Researchers have developed new methods to transform common plastic waste — polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) — into valuable chemical products such as alcohols, aldehydes, surfactants, and detergents. These innovations could support a circular plastics economy by making chemical production more sustainable.

Plastic waste is increasingly recognized as a potential source of raw material for high-value chemicals. However, polyolefin plastics like PE and PP, which make up nearly 60% of global plastic production, are particularly challenging to break down into their original building blocks.

One study, led by Houqian Li and colleagues, demonstrates how waste polyolefin plastics can be converted into olefins using thermal depolymerization techniques like pyrolysis. Typically, olefins are produced through energy-intensive processes that rely on fossil fuels such as crude oil and natural gas. Li’s team found that pyrolysis of waste PE produces olefin mixtures that can be further processed into aldehydes and then reduced into valuable oxygenated chemicals, including alcohols and diols.

Another study, led by Zhen Xu and colleagues, presents a method for converting PE and PP plastics into fatty acids, which serve as precursors for commercial surfactants and detergents. By carefully controlling heating temperatures, the researchers prevent uncontrolled pyrolysis reactions that could lead to complete degradation into small molecules. Instead, they produce waxes, which can then be oxidized and saponified to create fatty acids, making them a sustainable source for high-value surfactants.

In a related commentary, Kevin Van Geem discusses the potential impact of these methods on closing the loop in plastic recycling, highlighting their role in advancing a circular plastics economy.

