A Breath Away From a Cure: How Xenon Gas Could Transform Alzheimer’s Treatment

A breakthrough study highlights Xenon gas as a potential game-changer in treating Alzheimer’s disease, demonstrating its ability to mitigate brain damage and improve cognitive functions in mouse models. A forthcoming clinical trial aims to test its efficacy in humans.

Most current treatments for Alzheimer’s disease focus on addressing amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain. However, researchers from Mass General Brigham and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have identified a groundbreaking alternative: Xenon gas.

Their study demonstrated that inhaling Xenon gas reduced neuroinflammation, minimized brain atrophy, and promoted protective neuronal states in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease. These findings, published today (January 15) in Science Translational Medicine, have paved the way for a phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, set to begin in early 2025.

Groundbreaking Research and Clinical Trials

“It is a very novel discovery showing that simply inhaling an inert gas can have such a profound neuroprotective effect,” said senior and co-corresponding author Oleg Butovsky, PhD, of the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. “One of the main limitations in the field of Alzheimer’s disease research and treatment is that it is extremely difficult to design medications that can pass the blood-brain barrier—but Xenon gas does. We look forward to seeing this novel approach tested in humans.”

“It is exciting that in both animal models that model different aspects of Alzheimer’s disease, amyloid pathology in one model and tau pathology in another model, that Xenon had protective effects in both situations,” said senior and co-corresponding author David M. Holtzman, MD, from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The Science Behind Xenon’s Effects

The exact causes of Alzheimer’s disease remain unclear, and there is currently no cure. More effective treatments are urgently needed. Alzheimer’s is marked by the buildup of proteins in the brain, such as tau and amyloid, which disrupt nerve cell communication. Over time, this leads to progressive brain damage, neuronal loss, and ultimately, death.

Microglia, the brain’s primary immune cells, act as the brain’s first line of defense, responding to any disruptions and playing a crucial role in maintaining brain function throughout life. However, when microglia become dysregulated, they contribute significantly to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Research from Dr. Butovsky’s lab has developed a method to study microglial responses to neurodegeneration, revealing that certain microglial phenotypes can be modulated to provide protective effects against Alzheimer’s.

Promising Preclinical Outcomes with Xenon

In this study, mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease were treated with Xenon gas that has been used in human medicine as an anesthetic and as a neuroprotectant for treating brain injuries. Xenon gas penetrates the blood-brain barrier, passing from the bloodstream directly into the fluid surrounding the brain. The team found that Xenon gas inhalation reduced brain atrophy and neuroinflammation and improved nest-building behaviors in the Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. It also induced and increased a protective microglial response that is associated with clearing amyloid and improving cognition. Together, these findings identify the promising potential of Xenon inhalation as a therapeutic approach that could modify microglial activity and reduce neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease.

Future Directions and Clinical Potential

The clinical trial at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which will initially only enroll healthy volunteers, is set to begin in the next few months.

As early phases of the clinical trial get underway to establish safety and dosage, the research team plans to continue to study the mechanisms by which Xenon gas achieves its effects in addition to its potential for treating other diseases such as multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and eye diseases that involve the loss of neurons. The team is also devising technologies to help use Xenon gas more efficiently as well as potentially recycle it.

“If the clinical trial goes well, the opportunities for the use of Xenon gas are great,” said co-author Howard Weiner, MD, co-director of the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at BWH and principal investigator of the upcoming clinical trial. “It could open the door to new treatments for helping patients with neurologic diseases.”

