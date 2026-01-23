A Hidden Alzheimer’s Risk After Every Meal

Surges in blood sugar after meals may be linked to a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers from the University of Liverpool have reported new findings suggesting that sharp rises in blood sugar after eating may be linked to a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The study points to post-meal glucose levels as a possible contributor to long-term brain health.

For many years, scientists have known that hyperglycemia, diagnosed type 2 diabetes mellitus, and insulin resistance are associated with poorer brain health. These conditions have been connected to an increased likelihood of cognitive decline and different forms of dementia. However, the biological processes behind these links have remained largely unclear.

Large Genetic Analysis Using UK Biobank Data

To investigate further, the research team analyzed genetic information from more than 350,000 participants in the UK Biobank who were between 40 and 69 years old. They examined several indicators related to how the body handles sugar, including fasting glucose levels, insulin levels, and blood sugar measured two hours after eating.

The researchers used a genetic method known as Mendelian randomization to explore whether these blood sugar related traits were likely to have a direct effect on dementia risk. This approach helps distinguish correlation from potential cause and effect.

Post-Meal Blood Sugar Shows Strong Link

The analysis revealed that individuals with higher blood sugar levels after meals had a 69% greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. This condition, referred to as (postprandial hyperglycemia), stood out as a key factor in the findings.

Notably, the increased risk could not be explained by overall brain shrinkage or damage to white matter. This suggests that elevated blood sugar after eating may influence the brain through more subtle mechanisms that are not yet fully understood.

Expert Perspectives and Future Directions

Dr. Andrew Mason, lead author, said: “This finding could help shape future prevention strategies, highlighting the importance of managing blood sugar not just overall, but specifically after meals.”

Dr. Vicky Garfield, senior author, commented: “We first need to replicate these results in other populations and ancestries to confirm the link and better understand the underlying biology. If validated, the study could pave the way for new approaches to reduce dementia risk in people with diabetes.”

Reference: “Disentangling the relationship between glucose, insulin and brain health: A UK Biobank study” by Andrew C. Mason PhD, Nasri Fatih PhD, Reecha Sofat PhD, Christopher T. Rentsch PhD, Liam Smeeth FRCGP, Krishnan Bhaskaran PhD, Nish Chaturvedi PhD, Victoria Garfield PhD, 12 December 2025, Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

DOI: 10.1111/dom.70353

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