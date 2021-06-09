A Ring of Fire Sunrise Solar Eclipse

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, people across the northern hemisphere will have the chance to experience an annular or partial eclipse of the Sun. Learn more about that here, where you will find visualizations, maps, and information on viewing the “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

The video below, which features a ring of fire solar eclipse from 2013, provides some stunning clips of what it may look like depending on your location.

What’s rising above the horizon behind those clouds? It’s the Sun. Most sunrises don’t look like this, though, because most sunrises don’t include the Moon.

In the early morning of May 10, 2013, however, from Western Australia, the Moon was between the Earth and the rising Sun.

At times, it would be hard for the uninformed to understand what was happening. In an annular eclipse, the Moon is too far from the Earth to block the entire Sun, and at most leaves a ring of fire where sunlight pours out around every edge of the Moon.

The featured time-lapse video also recorded the eclipse through the high refraction of the Earth’s atmosphere just above the horizon, making the unusual rising Sun and Moon appear also flattened. As the video continues on, the Sun continues to rise, and the Sun and Moon begin to separate.

Tomorrow, June 10, a new annular solar eclipse will occur, visible from parts of Canada, Greenland, and northern Russia. Viewers in parts of the eastern United States and northern Alaska will see a partial solar eclipse, along with much of Canada and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and northern Africa.

In the United States, the partial eclipse will be visible along parts of the Southeast, Northeast, Midwest, and in Northern Alaska. In many of these locations, the eclipse will occur before, during, and shortly after sunrise. This means that viewers will need to get a clear view of the horizon during sunrise in order to see the eclipse.