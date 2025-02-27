A World Without Glaciers? Scientists Warn of Alarming Ice Loss

Over the past decade, ice loss in densely populated regions like Europe has accelerated at an increasingly rapid pace.

Between 2000 and 2023, all relatively small glaciers worldwide — excluding those in Antarctica and Greenland — lost approximately 5% of their total volume.

This equates to an average loss of 273 billion tons of ice per year, more than twice the amount lost from the Antarctic Ice Sheet during the same period. In Central Europe, particularly in the Alps, the decline was even more severe, with 39% of the ice mass disappearing.

Intensifying loss

Unsurprisingly, the amount of meltwater coming down varies per year. But the pattern that is becoming visible the researchers call shocking. Between 2012 and 2023, much more ice was lost (36% more meltwater) compared to the decade before.

It is not only about rising sea levels, says Bert Wouters. “We will directly notice the melting of these glaciers. Because they are located where many people live, it will affect drinking water supplies, in particular in South America and Asia. And the risk of flooding after the melt season also poses a danger.”

Combining global melt data

Bert Wouters is Associate Professor of Geoscience and Remote Sensing at TU Delft and ensured that the data from many studies together produced a solid estimate. “From the accessible glaciers, we have lots of field measurements. From all those other glaciers, we have data from satellites. The methods and thus the meltwater estimates were often varying. It was a big challenge to make it scientifically unified.”

The team of researchers, part of the Glacier Mass Balance Intercomparison Exercise (Glambie), succeeded. This resulted in an annual time series of glacier mass changes for all glacier regions globally from 2000 to 2023.

Reference: “Community estimate of global glacier mass changes from 2000 to 2023” by The GlaMBIE Team, 19 February 2025, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-08545-z

