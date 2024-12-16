According to Scientists, Having This Type of Mindset Is Linked to Higher Willpower and Passion

This isn’t exactly “fake it till you make it,” but having confidence in yourself can truly pave the way to success.

Researchers have found that a positive attitude, often referred to as a “growth mindset” or belief in personal growth, is strongly linked to higher levels of both willpower and passion, according to a large new study.

People who believe they will succeed are far more passionate and have greater willpower than those who do not have the belief, says Hermundur Sigmundsson, a professor at the Department of Psychology at NTNU.

Sigmundsson has worked for many years to find out what makes people succeed in their goals. Now he and Professor Monika Haga at NTNU’s Department of Teacher Education have joined forces.

Assessed passion, willpower, and attitude

The two looked at 1,548 participants aged 13 to 77 to assess various factors needed to become good at something. First, they considered the participants’ passion, determination, and belief that they would succeed in their goals. Here, of course, there are large individual differences.

Then, they compared the participants who had the most positive attitude with the participants who had the least belief that they would succeed. The differences are clear.

“We find large differences in passion and determination when we compare the five percent who have the most positive attitude with the five percent who are the most negative,” Sigmundsson said.

These groups are different. High passion and determination are directly related to positive attitudes in adults.

Can help motivate us

“Our results can help us better understand the connections between different factors. These are in turn related to how satisfied people are with their lives, how they feel, what they have already achieved and learning,” Sigmundsson said.

When we know more about what characterizes people with different attitudes, we can also better understand how we can motivate different groups. We can thus get people to set long-term goals and make an effort to achieve these goals. This is what Sigmundsson calls “getting the I CAN feeling”.

“The belief in growth is important for large parts of our society. This is true for school, sports, work, and family life,” he said.

Reference: “Passion and grit in individuals with high levels of growth mindset are different than in individuals who have low growth mindset” by Hermundur Sigmundsson and Monika Haga, 11 September 2024, Acta Psychologica.

DOI: 10.1016/j.actpsy.2024.104480

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.