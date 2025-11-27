According to Scientists, This “Miracle Plant” Could Help Treat Alzheimer’s Disease

Computer simulations suggest that common plant molecules from Aloe vera might block enzymes tied to Alzheimer’s disease.

Scientists have identified potential therapeutic compounds from Aloe vera that could offer new hope for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment. A study published in Current Pharmaceutical Analysis used computer-based techniques to explore the interaction of Aloe vera compounds with acetylcholinesterase (AChE) and butyrylcholinesterase (BChE), enzymes central to AD and involved in breaking down the memory-related chemical acetylcholine.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, slowly damaging memory, thinking, and daily function. It’s linked to toxic protein build-up in the brain and a loss of the chemical messenger acetylcholine, which is crucial for learning and memory. Current drugs that boost acetylcholine can help symptoms for a while, but they don’t stop the disease from getting worse.

From Traditional Remedy to Digital Screening

“Since ancient times, Aloe vera (L.) Burm. f., often referred to as a ‘miracle plant,’ has been utilized for over 3000 years across a variety of cultures,” the authors write. Today it’s widely used in skincare and health products, but it also contains a range of bioactive compounds that scientists are now exploring for brain health.

“The main objective of this study is to identify potential inhibitors among the bioactive compounds of Aloe vera, capable of efficiently targeting the enzymes acetylcholinesterase (AChE) and butyrylcholinesterase (BChE).”

The team screened several Aloe-derived molecules and found that Beta sitosterol stood out. “Our findings suggest that Beta sitosterol, one of the Aloe vera compounds, exhibits significant binding affinities and stability, making it a promising candidate for further drug development,” said Meriem Khedraoui, lead author of the study.

Using molecular docking and dynamics simulations, the researchers showed that Beta sitosterol binds strongly to both AChE and BChE, with binding affinities of −8.6 kcal/mol and −8.7 kcal/mol, respectively, surpassing other compounds like Succinic acid.

“These results highlight the potential of Beta sitosterol as a dual inhibitor, which could be crucial in managing Alzheimer’s disease,” said Khedraoui.

Safety, Drug-Like Properties, and ADMET Analysis

The research also included ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity) analysis to predict how the compounds might behave in the body. Beta sitosterol and Succinic acid were found to have favorable profiles, indicating good absorption and low toxicity. “The comprehensive analysis supports the potential of these compounds as safe and effective therapeutic agents,” said Samir Chtita, another author of the study.

“In conclusion, Beta sitosterol and Succinic acid emerge as potential drug candidates for Alzheimer’s disease, with Beta sitosterol being particularly promising due to its favorable pharmacokinetics, binding affinity, and chemical reactivity,” the authors write. They caution that this work is still at the computer-simulation stage, and lab studies plus clinical trials will be needed to confirm any real-world benefits.

This study provides a foundation for further exploration into the therapeutic potential of Aloe vera compounds for Alzheimer’s disease. Future work will focus on experimental validation and clinical trials to confirm these findings. “Our in silico approach offers a promising direction for the development of novel treatments for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Khedraoui.

Reference: “In silico exploration of Aloe vera leaf compounds as dual AChE and BChE inhibitors for Alzheimer’s disease therapy” by Meriem Khedraoui, Fatima Zahra Guerguer, El Mehdi Karim, Abdelkbir Errougui and Samir Chtita, 26 March 2025, Current Pharmaceutical Analysis.

DOI: 10.1016/j.cpan.2025.03.005

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.