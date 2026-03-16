ADHD Brains Show Strange Sleep-Like Activity During Everyday Tasks

Scientists have uncovered a surprising clue about why people with ADHD often struggle to stay focused.

A new study published in JNeurosci examined how brief bursts of sleep-like brain activity in awake adults affect their ability to stay focused during demanding tasks. Elaine Pinggal of Monash University and her colleagues investigated whether this unusual brain activity could help explain attention difficulties commonly seen in people with ADHD.

Comparing Brain Activity in ADHD and Neurotypical Adults

The research team monitored sleep-like brain activity in two groups while they completed a task that required sustained attention. The study included 32 adults with ADHD who were not taking medication and 31 neurotypical adults.

Participants with ADHD showed more episodes of sleep-like brain activity during the task. These moments were linked to increased attention lapses compared with the neurotypical group. Additional analysis suggested that this brain activity may help explain the connection between ADHD and attention-related difficulties such as making mistakes during tasks, responding more slowly, and feeling sleepy.

Why Sleep Like Brain Activity Happens

Pinggal explains that these brief brain events are actually a normal part of how the brain responds to demanding mental work.

“Sleep-like brain activity is a normal phenomenon that happens during demanding tasks. Think of going for a long run and getting tired after a while, which makes you pause to take a break. Everyone experiences these brief moments of sleep-like activity. In people with ADHD, however, this activity occurs more frequently, and our research suggests this increased sleep-like activity may be a key brain mechanism that helps explain why these individuals have more difficulty maintaining consistent attention and performance during tasks.”

Could Sleep-Based Interventions Help?

Previous research in neurotypical populations has shown that certain forms of auditory stimulation during sleep can strengthen slow brain waves. This change may help reduce sleep-like brain activity during the following day while a person is awake.

According to Pinggal, a future step for researchers could be testing whether this same approach might also reduce daytime sleep-like brain activity in people with ADHD. If successful, it could open the door to new strategies aimed at improving attention and performance.

Reference: “Sleep-like Slow Waves During Wakefulness Mediate Attention and Vigilance Difficulties in Adult Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder” by Elaine Pinggal, James Jackson, Anikó Kusztor, David Chapman, Jennifer Windt, Sean P.A. Drummond, Tim J. Silk, Mark A. Bellgrove and Thomas Andrillon, 15 March 2026, Journal of Neuroscience.

DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.1694-25.2025

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