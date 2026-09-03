Aging Changes Memory in a Surprising Way, New Study Finds

A new study finds that as people age, they remember fewer details from their past and have more difficulty switching between different types of memories.

As people grow older, the broad story of a past experience may remain even as the sights, sounds, and emotions tied to a particular moment become harder to retrieve. Research from the University of East Anglia suggests that aging changes not only how much people remember, but also the type of information their memories emphasize.

The study found that older adults recalled fewer details from their past and had more difficulty when they needed to switch between different kinds of memories. At the same time, their recollections contained more general knowledge and interpretation, suggesting that aging may gradually shift memory away from vivid, moment-specific experiences and toward a broader account of what happened.

This more complex pattern suggests that age-related memory change cannot be understood simply as forgetting. Instead, the findings offer a closer look at how memories are retrieved and expressed across the lifespan, with potential relevance for efforts to support healthy cognitive aging.

Aging shifts memory toward the big picture

Lead researcher Prof. Louis Renoult, from UEA’s School of Psychology, said: “As we get older, our memories tend to become less detailed and more general, focusing on the overall story rather than specific moments.

“This shift is linked to changes in how the brain recalls information, meaning older people often remember the big picture but with fewer vivid details.

“We wanted to better understand how young and older adults retrieve autobiographical memories – the personal experiences that form the story of our lives.

“These sorts of memories can range from specific one-time events, such as a birthday party, to more general or repeated experiences like commuting to work.

“We focused on how flexible people are when asked to shift between these types of memories, and what happens when that flexibility is put under pressure.”

To examine that flexibility, the researchers recruited 37 students and 37 older adults from the community. Participants responded to cue words such as ‘market’ by retrieving two forms of autobiographical memory.

“We wanted to elicit both specific memories and categoric memories – which are the general or repeated experiences,” said Prof Renoult.

Switching memories exposes an age gap

The researchers first had participants recall each type of memory separately, allowing them to concentrate on one form at a time. Participants were then required to switch back and forth between specific and categoric memories, increasing the demands placed on cognitive control.

The researchers assessed whether participants followed the requested memory type and also examined how much detail appeared in what they recalled.

Prof Renoult said: “We found that across all age groups, memory performance declined when participants had to switch between memory types.

“However, older adults were particularly affected in one area – they were less accurate at recalling more mundane repetitive memories like commuting to work under switching conditions.

“Interestingly, their ability to recall specific memories like a birthday party was less affected by the task-switching challenge.

“This suggests that certain types of memory retrieval may be more vulnerable to the effects of aging when multitasking or adapting to changing demands.”

Looking beyond whether participants successfully produced the requested memories revealed another important difference between the age groups. When researchers analyzed the content of specific memories, older adults included fewer details tied directly to an experience, such as sights, sounds, and emotions.

At the same time, their accounts contained more semantic details, meaning general knowledge or interpretations associated with an event. The researchers observed a similar pattern when participants retrieved categoric memories.

Memory change is not simply forgetting

Together, the results suggest that aging affects the way memories are accessed and communicated, rather than simply causing information to disappear. Older adults’ recollections became less rich in specific contextual details while relying more heavily on broader knowledge.

Prof Renoult said: “When older adults recall events, the richness of those memories may be reduced.

“This shift may reflect changes in underlying brain systems involved in memory, particularly those responsible for retrieving detailed contextual information and managing complex cognitive tasks.”

Those changes could become especially noticeable in situations that require people to adjust quickly between different forms of recall.

“This has practical implications for everyday life. Tasks that require people to quickly adapt their thinking or switch between different kinds of recall – such as storytelling, decision-making or problem-solving – may become more challenging with age.

“At the same time, the increased reliance on semantic knowledge may have benefits. Generalized memories can support wisdom, pattern recognition, and efficient communication, even if the finer details are lost.”

The researchers hope that understanding this shift in greater detail could ultimately help inform approaches aimed at supporting healthy cognitive aging.

Reference: “Age-related differences in autobiographical memory recall: Impact of retrieval mode switching.” by Greta Melega, Alice Bush, Tabitha James, Riccardo Sacripante and Louis Renoult, 2026, Psychology and Aging.

DOI: 10.1037/pag0001009

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